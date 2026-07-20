Vacationers are receiving WhatsApp messages containing genuine booking details from the hotel or from booking.com. Anyone who clicks on the link is directly handing over their credit card information to the scammers. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity is warning of a wave of such attacks.

Here's what it's all about Scammers are currently sending WhatsApp messages containing genuine booking information and posing as a hotel or Booking.com in order to obtain credit card information by threatening to cancel reservations or promising refunds.

The actual data comes from a data breach, which is why reports in Switzerland have multiplied since May.

You can protect yourself by not opening any links in such messages, checking your booking only directly in the official app, and immediately notifying your bank if any of your information has already been entered. Summary created with

At first glance, the message seems harmless. The hotel you booked contacts you via WhatsApp, mentions your name, the correct check-in date, and even the reservation number. But they say the reservation needs to be confirmed again; otherwise, it will be canceled. This exact scam is currently on the rise again. This is also the case in Switzerland. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) has recorded a significant increase in reports of this type since the spring.

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Why Scammers Know Your Real Information

What makes this campaign so insidious is that the criminals aren’t making anything up. They’re referring to actual bookings. According to BACS, this stems from a data breach in April in which names, email addresses, phone numbers, and stay details were stolen. In other cases, attackers gain direct access to the booking systems of individual accommodations.

The result is the same: a message that knows all the details of your trip and therefore seems credible. The BACS has identified two variations of this scam. In the “cancellation threat” variant, you’re asked to “verify” your credit card to secure the upcoming reservation. In the refund scam, you’re led to believe that a mistake was made during a previous booking and that you’re entitled to a refund.

The link leads nowhere—but your data doesn't

In both cases, the message links to a supposedly secure form. In reality, anyone who clicks on it is redirected to a fake website that looks strikingly similar to the real booking platform. Credit card information entered there goes directly to the scammers. There are warning signs, however. Often, the language is off. For example, when an Austrian hotel suddenly contacts you entirely in English. Or the sender’s number is from abroad.

Here's how to protect yourself Do not click: Do not open any links in unexpected WhatsApp messages or emails regarding your booking—even if the details seem correct.

Do not open any links in unexpected WhatsApp messages or emails regarding your booking—even if the details seem correct. Log in directly: Check the status of your reservation exclusively in the official Booking app or by typing the address booking.com directly into your browser. You'll see any real issues with your booking there.

Check the status of your reservation exclusively in the official Booking app or by typing the address booking.com directly into your browser. You'll see any real issues with your booking there. Call the hotel: Contact the hotel using the phone number listed on its official website—never use the number from the suspicious message.

Contact the hotel using the phone number listed on its official website—never use the number from the suspicious message. Stay Wary When Under Time Pressure: Countdowns, threats of cancellation, “within 24 hours”—artificial urgency is the most important telltale sign of phishing.

Countdowns, threats of cancellation, “within 24 hours”—artificial urgency is the most important telltale sign of phishing. Notify your bank: If you have already entered your card information, contact your bank or card issuer immediately and have the card blocked. Also, file a report with the police. Summary created with