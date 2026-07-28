Pilots under arrest or burning cockpits—fabricated images about Swiss are circulating on social media. Real incidents often serve as the basis for deceptively realistic AI-generated fakes. The airline warns against sharing manipulated content without verifying it first.

Here's what it's all about Swiss is warning about deceptively realistic AI-generated fakes regarding alleged incidents.

Real events are mixed with fictional images and stories.

The airline urges people to carefully review content before sharing it. Summary created with

Following a string of negative headlines, Swiss is now facing a new problem: deceptively realistic fake images depicting alleged incidents involving the airline are circulating on social media. Léa Wertheimer, Head of Communications at Swiss, draws attention to the growing danger of AI-generated disinformation in a LinkedIn post draws attention to the growing threat of AI-generated disinformation.

In her article, Wertheimer writes that, according to social media, Swiss pilots are now even being arrested on the tarmac or cockpits are going up in flames—even though neither of these things has ever happened. She includes two screenshots with related posts that were circulating on social media.

“Another day, another fake,” says Wertheimer. What may sound like a joke, she explains, actually describes a serious problem: Fake news is designed to trigger emotions such as fear, anger, or surprise. Especially with artificial intelligence, it’s now possible to create deceptively real images and stories in a matter of minutes.

A post on social media falsely claims that two Swiss pilots were arrested on the tarmac. The image is also AI-generated. Linkedin/Léa Wertheimer

Two incidents provided the breeding ground

The hoaxes come at a time when the airline is already in the public spotlight. A week ago, two Swiss pilots attempted to report for duty at Geneva Airport despite allegedly being under the influence of alcohol. The two were taken off duty, and they are currently under investigation.

On Monday evening, a Swiss long-haul flight en route from Zurich to New York was forced to make an unscheduled landing following a smoke on board, a Swiss long-haul flight en route from Zurich to New York was forced to make an unscheduled landing in the U.S. state of Maine. The plane landed safely, and no one was injured. However, the incident made international headlines.

On Monday evening, smoke began to fill the cabin of a Swiss Airbus 330. KEYSTONE/CHRISTIAN MERZ

"It only takes a few seconds"

According to Wertheimer, such real-life events can easily be mixed with fabricated images and claims. The problem is that the falsehoods often spread faster than their refutations. “It takes minutes to create a fake story. Debunking it often takes hours,” she writes. Even then, the correction usually reaches far fewer people than the original post.

That is why the head of communications is urging users to critically evaluate content before sharing it. People should look more closely at images, not just read the headline, and verify information with a second, credible source. Skepticism is especially warranted when a story seems “too perfect” or “too scandalous.”

The machine suddenly turns upside down

The fact that real-life incidents are being distorted using AI became apparent as early as the end of last year. After a Swiss Airbus A220 was pushed into a snowdrift by a gust of wind following its landing in Kittilä, Finland, deceptively realistic fake images and videos began circulating on the internet. In fact, no one was injured, and after a technical inspection, the plane was flown to Zurich without passengers.

Among other things, an aviation YouTuber posted an AI-generated video showing the plane landing upside down in the snow. Other doctored images also depicted dramatic scenes that never actually happened. Swiss clearly refuted these depictions at the time and criticized the fact that while such fakes might generate attention, they painted a false picture of the events—and the airline is now once again warning against precisely this trend.