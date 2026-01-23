Foldable smartphones often fall short because of one small detail: the visible crease in the middle of the screen. With a new titanium design, Samsung now plans to address this very issue and is revealing how even before next week’s major product launch.

Here's what it's all about Samsung is introducing "Flex Titanium," a new screen design intended to make the crease less visible on foldable Galaxy devices.

An ultra-thin titanium alloy and a perforated titanium plate make the display more durable, thinner, and more flexible all at once.

New organic materials also reduce power consumption. The new devices will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22. Summary created with

When you unfold a foldable smartphone for the first time in a store, you almost always look at the center of the screen first. On all foldables released so far, a more or less visible crease runs across the screen there. For many, this is the reason they end up going back to a classic smartphone. A week before Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung is now announcing a technology designed to address this very problem.

"Flex Titanium" is the name of the new display design for the next generation of foldable Galaxy devices. The promise is nothing less than a more durable display, a less visible fold, and an overall slimmer device. This is made possible by a material more commonly associated with space travel than with a pocket.

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Titanium Instead of Plastic

Titanium is used in applications where failure is not an option, such as in satellite antennas or the wheels of a Mars rover. But it is precisely this robustness that makes the metal difficult to work with, because it is rigid, and a foldable screen must be able to bend tens of thousands of times.

Samsung resolves this contradiction with two components. Directly beneath the OLED panel is a new, wafer-thin layer of titanium alloy. It is about 20 times stiffer than the plastic layer previously used and only about one-third as thick as a human hair. This makes the display flatter, which directly improves the fold.

Underneath is a flexible titanium plate that supports the display module from below. The key feature lies in the folding zone. Fine micro-perforations make the rigid metal flexible exactly where the device bends, while keeping it stable everywhere else. “Thanks to finely structured micro-perforations in the folding area of the titanium plate, we’ve succeeded in combining flexibility with robust durability,” says Kyung-Jin Yoo, Head of Mobile Display Product Development at Samsung.

The battery is also expected to benefit

The even more exciting news is hidden in the subordinate clause. According to Samsung, the display will also feature new organic materials and a high-resolution architecture designed to consume less power while delivering brilliant visuals. Battery life has often been a sore spot, especially for foldables with their large internal displays. In everyday use, this change in materials is likely to make a more noticeable difference than any discussion about the fold.

It’s also noteworthy that Samsung is highlighting the fold so aggressively. For years, it was treated as a minor detail in official communications, while competitors from China continued to introduce fold lines that were increasingly less noticeable. “Samsung’s strength in the foldable segment lies in our ability to combine user needs with our technologies, thereby creating tangible added value in everyday life,” says Sunghoon Moon of Samsung’s Mobile R&D Office.

More details next week

Samsung hasn't yet revealed which devices will feature the new display. The technology will make its debut at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22. Anything other than a new Fold and Flip model would be a surprise.

Whether the fold actually disappears from view, however, remains to be seen until you hold the device in your hands. The bar is set high. These days, when you unfold a foldable from a competitor, you sometimes have to look very closely to find the fold line. With this announcement, Samsung has put itself under pressure to deliver.