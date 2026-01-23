Cheap prices are tempting, but with some products, you pay the true price with your health. Here’s an overview of which items on Chinese platforms you’re better off avoiding.

Many products from Chinese suppliers do not meet the minimum standards we are accustomed to.

The scale is enormous. According to the consulting firm Carpathia, Temu, Shein, and AliExpress generated nearly one billion Swiss francs in sales in Switzerland in 2023. That accounts for about seven percent of total online retail sales. However, with an estimated 26 million packages per year, customs inspects only one to two percent of them. Although the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) conducts targeted inspections, these are hardly enough to address the sheer volume.

The EU has since responded and fined Temu 200 million euros for violations of the Digital Services Act. Switzerland is discussing a similar regulation, though it wouldn’t take effect until 2026 at the earliest. Until then, your best protection is your own common sense. And here are a few tips on areas where you’re better off not trying to save money at all.

Sunscreen—Protection That Isn't Really Protection

Six sunscreens, six duds: When a major testing lab put Temu’s no-name sunscreen products under the microscope, it recently found that not a single product contained an effective UV filter. The problem is that it is precisely this UV radiation that is the main cause of skin cancer—even at a UV index of 3 or higher. While the packaging promises SPF 50, the contents are, at best, just moisturizer. In addition, many of these creams have potential endocrine-disrupting effects and can damage coral reefs.

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USB Chargers and Power Adapters – A Fire Hazard for Just a Few Francs

A charger for 2.50 francs sounds like a bargain—until it starts smoldering on your nightstand. The German consumer organization “Stiftung Warentest,” in collaboration with consumer advocates from Denmark and Belgium, tested 54 USB power adapters from Temu and Shein—almost all of them failed. Some devices reached temperatures as high as 88 degrees while charging, while the maximum allowed in the EU is 77 degrees.

Such temperatures can warp the casing, damage the internal insulation, and, in the worst case, cause a fire. In 2025, the Swiss consumer affairs program “Kassensturz” had twelve electrical products from Temu tested in a laboratory. Eleven of them showed problems and did not meet applicable safety standards.

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Cheap costume jewelry – Heavy metals against the skin

Many people wear inexpensive necklaces or fashion bracelets directly against their skin. This makes what the labs found in them all the more alarming. "Stiftung Warentest" detected the heavy metal cadmium in necklaces. The level exceeded the limit by more than 8,500 times. Cadmium is considered carcinogenic and can damage the kidneys.

The TV show “Kassensturz” also uncovered some issues: Five out of six pieces of jewelry tested should not be sold in Switzerland at all. You can’t tell there’s a problem just by looking at a piece of costume jewelry—it’s not worth any price in the world.

French news agency

Toys and Plastic for Toddlers—The Biggest Risk of All

Anyone ordering for grandchildren, godchildren, or their own little ones should take a closer look here. The European industry association “Toy Industries of Europe” found in a test purchase that 18 out of 19 toys from Temu posed a health risk. "Stiftung Warentest" found excessive levels of formaldehyde—which can trigger contact allergies—in baby play mats, as well as squeaky balls that were louder than permitted.

Things get even more complicated when it comes to anything that goes into the mouth. The TV show “Kassensturz” discovered a banned phthalate—a plasticizer that can disrupt hormone balance—in a sippy cup for toddlers. A test by the French-Swiss television station RTS even revealed a choking hazard in stuffed animals.

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Cosmetics and skin creams—applied to the face without testing

What applies to sunscreen also applies to makeup, lipstick, and face creams. For imported products, the strict Swiss and EU regulations for cosmetics often don’t apply. That means there’s no reliable way to verify what you’re putting on your skin and lips.

Between carcinogenic heavy metals, endocrine-disrupting substances, and ingredients that simply aren't listed, anything is possible with no-name cosmetics—and you don't realize it until it's too late.