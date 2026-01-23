Fake QR codes on parking meters in Zug were intended to lure drivers to fraudulent websites—the police have already removed the stickers but are warning of further attempts at fraud.

Here's what it's all about Police discovered counterfeit QR codes on several parking meters in the city of Zug that led to fraudulent payment sites.

The stickers were removed immediately, and further inspections are planned.

The police recommend using the official app or the payment feature directly at the vending machine in the future. Summary created with

Anyone planning to park their car in Zug on Sunday should have taken a closer look: Several parking meters had QR codes stuck to them that had absolutely nothing to do with the official payment system. The Zug Cantonal Police received the first report on Sunday morning. The report: a fake QR code on a parking meter on Allmendstrasse. The police didn’t hesitate and promptly fanned out to conduct inspections.

The result was sobering: At various other locations throughout the city of Zug, the scammers had neatly affixed their codes next to the coin slots. All the stickers were removed before more people could fall into the trap.

And it was a real scam: Anyone who scanned the code was taken to a website that looked almost identical to the real payment portal—except that here, their payment information went straight into the hands of the scammers. The scammers then used the stolen data to carry out further transactions with ease.

The Zug Police promise to continue keeping an eye out for suspicious codes on parking meters during their patrols. Their advice to all drivers: It’s best to use the parking provider’s official app or pay directly at the meter—that way, you won’t have to scan a QR code at all.