In the clash between the sixth- and seventh-ranked teams in the FIFA World Rankings, the North Africans proved that their third-place finish at the last World Cup was no fluke and that they are entering this tournament with high ambitions.

Morocco played with courage and took the lead in the 21st minute with a perfectly executed counterattack. Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz sent Ismael Saibari deep with a precise pass. Saibari left the Brazilian defense in his wake and lobbed the ball over the onrushing Alisson in the Brazilian goal to make it 1-0. The South Americans’ response, however, was swift. Just eleven minutes later, Bruno Guimarães set up Vinícius Júnior. Diaz’s club teammate created space for himself and equalized with a spectacular curling shot to make it 1-1 (32’).

After that, tactics dominated the match. Brazil had more possession with 55 percent, but could hardly find any gaps in the compact Moroccan defense, which blocked six shots.

Despite Brazil’s dominance on the field, Morocco looked more threatening in front of the goal. In the second half, Carlo Ancelotti tried to inject some momentum with substitutions, but it wasn’t enough to secure an opening win in the tournament.

Match Report

Brazil – Morocco 1–1 (1–1)

New York. – 80,663 spectators. – Referee: Vincic. – Goals: 21. Saibari (Díaz) 0–1. 32. Vinícius Júnior (Bruno Guimarães) 1–1.

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Roger Ibañez (46. Danilo), Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro (46. Fabinho), Bruno Guimarães (80. Danilo Santos); Lucas Paquetá (61. Matheus Cunha), Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior; Igor Thiago (62. Luiz Henrique).

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui (80. Salah-Eddine); El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Díaz (65. Talbi), Ounahi (65. El Mourabet), El Khannouss (80. Amaimouni-Echghouyab); Saibari.

Notes: Yellow cards: 37. Casemiro. 43. Roger Ibañez.