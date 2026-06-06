It was a strange game at the "Snapdragon Stadium". The Swiss were clearly better for one half, hardly allowing anything defensively, but then came out of the break transformed. This was despite the fact that, for once in a test match, coach Murat Yakin only made two changes at half-time.

Instead of dominating possession football as before, the Swiss allowed themselves to be pushed back more and more. Nestory Irankunda provided the first warning in the 49th minute. The 20-year-old, who played 21 games for Grasshoppers in last year's second half, shot from distance and hit the crossbar.

Instead of seeing this as a wake-up call, the Swiss remained passive. In the 56th minute, a long ball was enough to overplay the entire defense. The Australians ran at goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in threes and Tete Yengi scored the equalizer after a cross-field pass. The 25-year-old crowned his international debut with a goal.

Ndoye extends his goal tally

At this point, the Swiss on the pitch must have been wondering how this could have happened. After all, they had not even come close to being in danger in the previous 45 minutes. Instead, Dan Ndoye gave his team a deserved lead in the 14th minute. After a dream pass from captain Granit Xhaka, the 25-year-old finished confidently.

And so it remains: Ndoye, who had a difficult season at Nottingham Forest and was mostly just a wild card of late, is regularly flourishing in the national team. The winger has scored seven goals in his last eleven appearances with the national team.

It was also he who had the first good chance of the game after Michel Aebischer found a gap in the defense. As in the previous week against Jordan, Aebischer played from the start, this time in a more attacking role. He caught the eye with a few passes, but when things got dangerous, it was mostly through the side of Ndoye.

Itten more conspicuous than Amdouni

Also in the starting line-up was Zeki Amdouni, who was supposed to replace Breel Embolo in the center of attack after his late arrival in San Diego. However, the Geneva native, who had a difficult time against the defensive-minded Australians, was only partially successful.

Cedric Itten, who came on as a substitute for Amdouni, had the best chance to score a second Swiss goal in the second half. Twice his header went just over the goal. After that, the two teams let the game draw to a close. The final intensity was lacking.

The Swiss now have one more week to prepare before the World Cup begins in earnest. The first group match is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, against Qatar in San Francisco (9 p.m. Swiss time). The team and the players must not allow themselves a drop in performance of this kind.

Telegram:

Switzerland - Australia 1:1 (1:0)

San Diego. - 6107 spectators. - SR Koroleva (USA). - Goals: 14 Ndoye 1:0. 56 Yengi 1:1.

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer (71. Zakaria), Elvedi (71. Amenda), Akanji (80. Cömert), Rodriguez (71. Muheim); Freuler (80. Okafor), Xhaka (80. Fassnacht); Aebischer (46. Rieder), Manzambi (71. Jashari), Ndoye (46. Sow); Amdouni (71. Itten).

Australia: Beach; Circati (46. Geria), Souttar (82. Degenek), Herrington (46. Burgess); Trewin (82. Devlin), O'Neill (46. Italiano), Okon-Engstler (71. Irvine), Behich (71. Bos); Volpato (46. Metcalfe), Yengi (71. Toure), Irankunda (71. Leckie).

Remarks: Switzerland without Embolo (late arrival) and Vargas (injured). Cautions: 32nd Akanji, 33rd Yengi, 45th Xhaka, 69th Irankunda, 82nd Okafor.