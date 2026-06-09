FIFA is introducing fixed breaks for drinking at the World Cup. New rules also apply to sending-offs and video evidence. The details of the changes and why the drinking breaks have also been criticized.

Red card for a hand in front of the mouth

Players who hold their hand in front of their mouth in a confrontation with an opponent can be punished with a red card at the World Cup. This is intended to prevent discriminatory behavior. By covering their mouths, players often want to disguise the fact that what they are saying can be recognized.

The debate flared up after an incident in the Champions League. Benfica Lisbon's Gianluca Prestianni had pulled his shirt over his mouth in an altercation with Real star Vinicius Junior. Prestianni was suspected of having made racist remarks. He was banned for making a homophobic statement. FIFA President Gianni Infantino publicly supported the new rule.

Expulsion for leaving the pitch

Players who leave the pitch in protest against a referee's decision can be shown a red card. This also applies to officials who ask players to do so. If a team causes a match to be abandoned in this way, the match will always be awarded to the opponent. The background to this tightening up is that the Senegal team withdrew to the catacombs in protest in the final of the Africa Cup against Morocco.

Cancellation of yellow cards

The expansion of the field of participants from 32 to 48 teams will also result in an additional knockout round with 32 teams. This would also have increased the chance of missing out after the second yellow card. FIFA has therefore relaxed the previous rule: the cautions will not only be removed after the quarter-finals, as was previously the case, but for the first time after the three group matches.

Countdown before standards

To prevent goalkeepers from holding the ball in their hands for too long and thus delaying the game, a countdown by the referee was introduced last year. This has now been extended: The referee can also count down five seconds by hand for throw-ins or goal kicks. If play has not continued by the end of the countdown, possession is awarded to the opposing team.

Time limit for substitutions

Players must also hurry when making a substitution: They must have left the field no later than ten seconds after the change has been indicated by the fourth official. If they have not done so, they must still come off. The substituted player must then wait at least one minute until the next stoppage in play before being allowed on the pitch.

Forced rest after injury

If a player is being treated on the pitch for an injury or the game is interrupted as a result, the player must leave the pitch. He must wait there for one minute before he is allowed to return. The North American MLS recently introduced a two-minute mandatory break. Lionel Messi complained vehemently about this when he once had to watch from the sidelines.

More powers for video evidence

The video assistant is now allowed to review three more situations and intervene if the referee makes a mistake:

- in the case of a second yellow card that leads to a yellow-red card for a player.

- in the event of a player mix-up that leads to a red or yellow card for the wrong player.

- in the case of incorrectly given corners. In such cases, the check is carried out immediately and without delay.

Drinking breaks

The fact that players are allowed to refresh themselves on the touchline in high temperatures is nothing new. At the World Cup, however, there are now two fixed drinking breaks in every game, regardless of the weather. The referees will interrupt the game for three minutes after approximately 22 and 67 minutes.

FIFA wants to ensure equal conditions in all matches. Critics see this as an opportunity for TV broadcasters to place additional advertising during the interrupted match.