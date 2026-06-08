The Netherlands will have to do without defender Jurrien Timber at the World Cup.

Jurrien Timber cannot play in the World Cup due to a groin injury

WORLD CUP 2026 Netherlands have to do without Jurrien Timber

The 24-year-old from English champions and Champions League finalists Arsenal has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury, according to a statement from the Dutch FA. Lutsharel Geertruida, Granit Xhaka's team-mate at Sunderland, has been called up to replace Jurrien Timber.

The Netherlands will start the World Cup on June 14 with a match against Japan. Their other group opponents are Tunisia and Sweden.