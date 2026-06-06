One week before the start of the World Cup, the Swiss national team is complete. Breel Embolo arrives in San Diego on Friday evening after being refused entry by the US authorities.

The Basel striker arrived at the Swiss national team's base camp shortly after 7 p.m. local time, according to a Keystone-SDA photographer. Embolo had flown from Zurich to Los Angeles in the early afternoon before traveling on to San Diego by land.

On Tuesday, Embolo had been unable to leave with his teammates because his electronic travel authorization (ESTA) was declared invalid at the last minute. The US authorities wanted to obtain additional information on his conviction for threats he made during a night out in 2018. The Stade Rennes player therefore had to apply for a visa at the US embassy in Bern, which was finally issued to him on Thursday evening.

This delay will prevent Embolo from taking part in Switzerland's final test match before the World Cup. Murat Yakin's players will face Australia in San Diego on Saturday (21:00 Swiss time).