Breel Embolo will not be able to travel to the USA on Tuesday as planned, as the Swiss Football Association announced on the day of his departure to the host country of the World Cup.

Breel Embolo was already at the airport - now he is not allowed to travel to the USA for the time being

National team Embolo cannot travel to the USA for the time being

"Breel Embolo's ESTA was approved until this morning. At 10.30 a.m. we received the information that it is being clarified again," writes the SFA.

The ESTA is a system that is used to determine whether people who want to enter the USA have a travel authorization. The SFA is now in contact with the authorities. "We assume that Breel will fly in either today or tomorrow and join the team."