The case surrounding Breel Embolo is becoming a test of patience. After the Switzerland striker was denied entry to the USA on Tuesday, he had to visit the US embassy in Bern on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the Swiss Football Association (SFA), Embolo had to submit a visa application there. It remains to be seen whether and when he will receive the required entry permit for the World Cup host country. However, the SFA is optimistic: "The embassy has informed us that the application will be treated as a priority. Now both Breel and we are waiting for approval so that he can travel to San Diego and join the team as soon as possible."

Embolo was unable to fly to Los Angeles with the team as planned on Tuesday because his electronic travel authorization for the USA (ESTA) was being re-examined after it had initially been approved, as the SFA confirmed on Wednesday evening.

According to the association, these clarifications are in connection with a conviction that became final in April for an incident from 2018 in which Embolo was convicted of making threats. The US embassy in Bern informed him on Tuesday afternoon that the relevant court documents were required for this. "Specifically, the clarifications at the embassy concerned the question of whether physical violence had been used. This was not the case," the SFA announced.

Embolo must now continue to exercise patience. Even if he is granted an entry permit as expected, his late arrival in the USA would be anything but ideal in view of the final test match against Australia on Saturday. The match is scheduled for 12 noon local time in San Diego.