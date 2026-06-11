England and Portugal, two of the favorites to win the World Cup, concluded their preparations for the tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada with a victory

Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances to score his 144th international goal in the World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria

England won its final World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica 3-0 following a severe storm in Orlando, Florida. In the match, which kicked off with a significant delay, coach Thomas Tuchel’s team was the far superior side.

Declan Rice (9th minute), Anthony Gordon on a penalty kick (68th minute), and Ollie Watkins (87th minute) scored for England against their Central American opponents, who did not qualify for the World Cup.

England’s World Cup campaign begins this coming Wednesday with a match against Croatia. The Three Lions’ other group stage opponents in Group L are Ghana and Panama.

Portugal defeats Nigeria

Portugal also wrapped up its World Cup preparations with a win. The 2016 European champions defeated Nigeria 2-1 in Leiria. Pedro Neto (23rd) and Francisco Conceicao (75th) scored for the Portuguese, with Akor Adams (37th) netting Nigeria’s equalizer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the only outfield player in Portugal’s starting lineup to remain on the field after halftime, missed several chances to score his 144th international goal. The 41-year-old superstar will compete in his sixth World Cup finals, setting a record (along with Lionel Messi and Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa).

Portugal will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their World Cup opener next Wednesday. Uzbekistan and Colombia are the other group stage opponents in Group K.