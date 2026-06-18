Harry Kane scores twice in England's victory over Croatia
Keystone
England defeated Croatia 4-2 in a hard-fought match, getting off to a perfect start in the World Cup.
After a closely contested first half that ended 2-2, the “Three Lions” were the stronger team in the second 45 minutes. Jude Bellingham extended the lead to 3–2 early in the second half, and Marcus Rashford sealed the deal with his goal to make it 4–2 five minutes before the final whistle. Croatia, meanwhile, was unable to mount a comeback.