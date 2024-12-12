On December 10, the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment held a Christmas party at Picton Barracks in Bulford, UK. Prince William was also a guest. Picture: Keystone/Richard Pohle/Pool via AP

Royal guest at the Mercian Regiment's Christmas party: Prince William attended the festivities and was surprised by a ten-year-old with a self-painted portrait: that's how well the boy met him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Daily Mail, a ten-year-old boy presented Prince William with a self-painted portrait at a Christmas party, which made the royal smile.

Prince William then put the drawing in his breast pocket.

Meeting soldiers and families: Prince William is Colonel of the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment, he took time to chat and received gifts such as a Christmas hat and cards. Show more

Prince William (42) had to smile: at the Christmas party of the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment at Picton Barracks in Bulford, England, ten-year-old Carson Heighway presented the Royal with a portrait he had painted himself.

Did he get a good shot of the heir to the throne? The picture shows Prince William in a blue jacket. Little Carson has even thought of the light crown of hair and beard.

Daily Mail editor and royal expert Rebecca English shared the adorable picture on X. English was there and witnessed the moment when the boy gave the portrait to the prince.

On his visit to the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment Prince William found this portrait of him by Carson Heighway, 10, amusing and put in his pocket, presumably to show his family :) pic.twitter.com/BYXxkrn42D — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 10, 2024

Prince William was reportedly "suitably impressed" by the drawing and then put it in his breast pocket. Did he wrap it up to show it to Princess Kate (42) and the children - Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6) - at home? According to the Daily Mail, the royal is said to have asked Carson: "Is that me? Looks like I have five nostrils."

There was also a Christmas hat for Prince William

Prince William is Colonel of the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment. His father, King Charles III (76), gave him this role in August 2023, so on December 10, the heir to the throne took time out to meet the soldiers and their families.

The children presented Prince William with various gifts. In addition to the self-painted portrait, there were also festive cards and a Christmas hat.

Prince William interacts with the soldiers and their families at the event. Picture: Keystone/Richard Pohle/Pool via AP

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William also revealed the royal family's Christmas plans for this year at the event. He is looking forward to "long walks with the family dog", but still feels "definitely not ready" for the festive season.

The 42-year-old is also looking forward to Christmas with 45 family members who will come together for a meal. So this year there will be a family gathering with the King at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

