For a long time, the 10,000-step rule was considered the fitness standard. Now a new hit is taking the sports world by storm: the Japanese walk. It's all about intensity when walking. An efficient workout that is easy on the joints and suitable for everyone.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Japanese Walk" is based on an interval principle with three minutes of fast and easy walking over 30 minutes and is considered an efficient, joint-friendly workout for all fitness levels.

Experts recommend four sessions per week, and studies and field reports show positive effects such as weight loss, a lower resting heart rate, better blood pressure and increased stamina.

In contrast to the marketing-driven 10,000-step rule, the Japanese Walk is all about intensity, which experts say makes the concept more effective for your health. Show more

What is the Japanese Walk anyway?

The "Japanese Walk" brings speed to walking: Three minutes of fast walking, three minutes of easy walking - alternating for around half an hour.

The interval principle boosts your heart rate and metabolism more than a normal walk, but is easy on the joints and suitable for everyday use. A simple concept - with a surprisingly big effect.

How does the Japanese Walk work?

It works according to the interval principle, so you alternate three minutes of slow walking with three minutes of fast walking. And you repeat this unit at least five times to walk for 30 minutes.

Australian content creator Eugene Teo shows you what this looks like in his video.

How often should I do this to make a difference?

To achieve a better fitness level, experts recommend doing a Japanese walk four times a week.

English journalist Dianne Bourne also relied on this fitness trump card. As she reported for the "Manchester Evening News" newspaper (pay portal), she tested the method throughout January. The result? After two weeks, her resting heart rate dropped from 75 to 70, and by the end of the month to 62 beats per minute. She then increased her walking speed and now manages 4000 steps in 30 minutes instead of 3000.

And Bourne lost weight. She lost 4.5 kilos in one month. She focused on interval walking and a healthier, more conscious diet. Her conclusion after one month: Japanese walking is a perfect start for anyone who wants to start exercising again without spending money. Trainers on, good sports shoes - and you're ready to go.

Why is the trend superior to the 10,000-step rule?

The famous 10,000-step rule does not come from medicine - but from marketing. In 1964, a Japanese company launched a pedometer called "Manpo-kei" ("10,000-step counter") on the occasion of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The number was mainly for advertising purposes: round, easy to remember and motivating. It was not scientifically proven at the time.

Only later studies showed that even 7,000 to 8,000 steps per day had clear health benefits. So 10,000 steps is not a magical limit - but a target that has simply sold well.

The WHO recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. This means that your heart rate increases, your breathing becomes faster - you can still hold a conversation, but it is no longer effortless.

The Japanese Walk is clearly superior to the 10,000-step rule. It's not the number of steps alone that counts - it's the intensity. This is exactly where the "Japanese Walk" comes in and makes training more efficient.

What are the health benefits?

The German health portal for German pharmacists, Aponet, reports the following benefits of interval walking:

👍 Weight reduction

👍 Lowering blood pressure

👍 More strength in the legs

👍 Prevention of age-related loss of strength

👍 Generally better fitness

👍 Good feeling of having done sport

👍 Less time on the cell phone

👍 Out in the fresh air

Who invented it?

The method was invented by Nose Hiroshi, a professor at Shinshu University in Matsumoto (Nagano Prefecture). He originally developed the concept to help older people maintain their physical fitness.

According to Nose, 60 minutes of brisk walking per week is enough to strengthen muscles and improve stamina. Studies by his research team also show that the method can have positive effects on memory.

Together with scientist Masuki Shizue, he investigated further health benefits. Their findings suggest that "Japanese walking" can help to lower high blood pressure, reduce the risk of stroke, counteract depression and improve or maintain bone density.

The team also developed an online tool that allows users to calculate the long-term impact of exercise on their health based on personal data such as age, weight or blood pressure.

What began as a scientific research project in Japan is increasingly developing into a global health trend. The name "Japanese Walk" was coined by fitness influencer Teo Eugene: he took up the underlying exercise study, spread it via social media - and named the method in honor of its Japanese developers, writes the Japanese portal "nkh".

