Spring is just around the corner - and our nails are waiting for a fresh update for warmer days. But are you lacking inspiration for your next nail appointment? blue News provides eleven ideas for spring-like designs.

French nails can be reinterpreted and are a real eye-catcher not only with white tips, but also with colorful tips.

Ombré nails are the star of the hour. They look particularly cool with a glazed finish.

Flowers always look good on nails in spring. Show more

Nails make the man? Although the famous saying actually goes differently, it is somehow also true. Because after every nail appointment I feel fresh, revitalized and as if I could conquer the world.

Of course, the design should be adapted to the mood or the current time. Winter is over and it's not long until spring - the days are finally getting longer and it will soon be warmer again. So it's time to change the season on our nails too. Because they are looking forward to spring with bright colors and creative patterns.

A spring update for your nails ? blue News reveals eleven hip nail trends that look particularly good in the season when everything is in bloom:

French nails 2.0

The classic gets an update in spring: French nails are timeless, elegant and very versatile. They are usually created with pink nail polish and white tips, but can also be modified in all kinds of colors. And that's exactly what we're aiming for this season. Be it as a tone-on-tone design - meaning a monochrome look with soft color gradations - or with colorful tips.

If you want to go even further, you can think about creative details such as little hearts, flowers or wavy lines. If you prefer a classic look, you can of course stick to the usual French nails, as they simply go with everything.

Neutral nails

In spring, you'll be wearing more bright colors again. Flowing dresses or blouses with cute details such as ruffles or floral prints are slowly finding their way back into your everyday wardrobe. Neutral nails are particularly suitable for this, so that brightly colored designs don't steal the show from your outfits.

Sheer and subtle shades of pink, which create an elegant look, are currently in high demand when it comes to nail trends. The soft nuances get an upgrade in spring with a reddish undertone - and cast a spell as so-called blushed nails.

Glazed ombré

Ombré here, glazed nails there - two hip trends become one in spring. The two designs in combination are a real eye-catcher and will shine on your nails in spring. It doesn't matter what shades the gradient is in: from white and pink to beige and brown to various pastel blues, there are no limits to the colors you can choose.

Sunset ombré

The soft gradient of ombré nails is always a little reminiscent of a sunset. Of course, if it's in the right colors. A gentle transition from orange to pink may immediately remind you of one of those perfect beach days when you let your gaze wander to the horizon at the end of the day, where the sun is just disappearing behind the waves. And who doesn't like to drift off into thought in everyday life?

Aura Nails

Aura Nails have been experiencing a hype for a while now. It is a similar design to ombré nails, but the colors do not flow into each other from bottom to top, but as a circle from the middle outwards.

If you want to channel your inner energy on your nails, you can do this in all kinds of colors. In spring, however, bright shades in the form of aura nails look particularly good.

Color blocking

In contrast to the more minimalist designs mentioned above, it can't be colorful enough in spring. After the dreary winter and grey days, you want to bring some color into your everyday life. How do you do that? Quite simply with color-blocking nails. Or rather, with nails in different shades. Soft pastel colors or bright shades - either is fine. Simply mix all the colors together and you're in for a treat.

Spring colors

A plain nail design never hurts and enchants in trendy shades just as much as unusual patterns: matcha latte green, pool blue, cool pink or vanilla are just a few of the stars of the moment. This trend also moves in the opposite direction to the more restrained shades mentioned at the beginning and shines with colorful tones.

Chrome

The chrome design has been in high demand on nails for a while now. Even in spring, you can use it to give your hands a glamorous finish. Shimmering appearances are guaranteed. This trend is a real eye-catcher, especially in the pastel yellow shade vanilla - matching the currently highly sought-after butter yellow in fashion. But chrome nails also look wonderful in other shades.

3D nails

Fancy a bit of art on your nails? Unusual 3D elements are very popular in spring. They may be a little impractical for everyday wear - depending on the design - but they are real statement pieces that attract everyone's attention. Simply give free rein to your creativity and impress with small works of art on your nails.

Flower patterns

What goes better with spring than flowers? Exactly, nothing. That's why floral patterns on your nails during the blooming season can be reminiscent of flower meadows that are slowly coming back to life after winter.

The shape of the flowers on your nails is up to you. There are also various possible interpretations here. As small details on the tip or the entire surface covered with countless flowers - both look great. Hearty pastel shades are particularly suitable for this design.

Incidentally, flowers on nails are not that difficult to create. If you want to paint some yourself at home, all you need is a special dotting tool to create flowers from dots.

Black and white nails

While you might immediately associate spring with colorful tones, a black and white design looks just as good on your nails. The two non-colors can also be wonderfully interpreted in spring-like designs, such as with flowers.

