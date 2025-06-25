Circular economy 11,000 old cell phones were donated to children in need in May
Mario Stübi
25.6.2025
Over 11,000 cell phones were collected in May for Swisscom Mobile Aid as part of the "Good Deed Day" initiative. Anyone who missed the collection campaign can hand in their old cell phone at any time in the Swisscom store.
- Unused cell phones contain many important raw materials, the recycling of which supports the circular economy.
- Over 11,000 cell phones were donated in May as part of the "Good Deed Day" collection campaign.
- Swisscom recycles or sells these used devices via the "Mobile Aid" program, with 100% of the proceeds going to the SOS Children's Villages Foundation. This enables meals to be provided for children in need.
Almost nine million people live in Switzerland, and many of them have one thing in common: they keep at least one cell phone at home that they no longer use.
Not everyone is aware that these are real treasures: discarded cell phones and smartphones contain a variety of valuable raw materials, such as silver, platinum and gold.
Three quarters of a smartphone's CO₂ emissions are generated during production - primarily through the extraction of rare raw materials.
It is therefore important to extend the service life of cell phones and return the materials used to the cycle. But how exactly does this work?
Cell phone return - it's that simple
Anyone who finds a used smartphone at home can return it to the cycle in various ways:
Swisscom supports the circular economy and buys old cell phones via "Buyback", repairs them and sells them on. Anyone wishing to support a good cause can donate their cell phone via "Mobile Aid", with the proceeds going to SOS Children's Villages.
Over 11,000 cell phones were collected in May as part of Coop's nationwide "Good Day" campaign. The collected devices are refurbished, the personal data is deleted and the devices are sold second-hand or sent for recycling, where the raw materials are carefully separated and reused.
All proceeds from this campaign go to the SOS Children's Villages Switzerland Foundation. This will provide meals for children in need and raise awareness about nutrition.
Anyone who missed the "Good Deed Day" can return unused smartphones to any Swisscom store at any time.
Why basements are urban resource mines
In many Swiss households, things that have long since become obsolete are stored in basements - including around eight million smartphones. Our basements are therefore veritable mines of raw materials.
The technical term for this is urban mining. Cities are becoming sources of raw materials because e-waste contains valuable materials. Your old smartphone is one of them - bring it back into the cycle now.
