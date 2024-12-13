15 stars living with rare diseases

Hollywood star George Clooney (63) suffered an injury to his skull during the filming of "Syriana" (2005), which still causes him chronic pain today.
Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 29, which he made public seven years later - the actor is now 63.
Child star Frankie Muniz ("Malcolm in the Middle") suffered several strokes as a young adult, but the 39-year-old is still doing well today.
Rapper Lil Wayne (42) has had epilepsy since childhood.
Singer Selena Gomez (32) has been battling the autoimmune disease lupus for years and needed a kidney transplant in 2016.
Nick Jonas (32) is open about his diabetes - and knows that those affected can usually live well with it.
Actress Sarah Hyland (34, "Modern Family") has suffered from kidney dysplasia - a malformation of one or both kidneys - since birth. In 2012, her father donated a kidney, but it was rejected by her body. A second donation by her brother Ian followed in 2017.
Charlie Sheen (59) was infected with HIV in 2011, four years later he made the disease public on the US talk show "Today Show".
Model Bella Hadid (28) has Lyme disease, which she contracted as a child. At the time, she had major health problems because of it.
Comedian Pete Davidson (31) was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 18. The autoimmune disease causes problems with the intestines, which are seen as foreign by the body and are therefore rejected.
Her whole body rebelled: actress Lena Dunham (38) had her cervix and entire uterus removed as she was suffering from hellish pain due to her endometriosis.
Singer Seal has a severe form of lupus: discoid lupus erythematosus - the disease causes severe inflammation and lesions on the face, neck and scalp. This is where his scars come from.
Despite her perfect appearance, Kim Kardashian (44) struggles with psoriasis, as does her mother Kris (69).
"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley (32) also suffers from endometriosis: her symptoms include severe pain and acne - which can result in infertility, among other things.
RnB singer Mariah Carey (55) was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2001. She only really took the diagnosis seriously a few years ago, as she said herself.
15 stars living with rare diseases
Appearances are usually deceptive: countless celebrities have thick medical files, even though they are always on their best behavior. Here is a list of the chronically ill.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The health records of many stars naturally remain under lock and key. Every now and then, however, celebrities speak out about their illnesses.
- These are often autoimmune diseases that have developed due to their genes - or an accident happens on a set that has long-term consequences.
- In the picture gallery you will find some prominent examples of illnesses that make life difficult for stars.
