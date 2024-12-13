  1. Residential Customers
Chronic complaints 15 stars who live with rare diseases

Fabian Tschamper

13.12.2024

15 stars living with rare diseases
15 stars living with rare diseases. Hollywood star George Clooney (63) suffered an injury to his skull during the filming of "Syriana" (2005), which still causes him chronic pain today.

Hollywood star George Clooney (63) suffered an injury to his skull during the filming of "Syriana" (2005), which still causes him chronic pain today.

Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

15 stars living with rare diseases. Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 29, which he made public seven years later - the actor is now 63.

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 29, which he made public seven years later - the actor is now 63.

Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa

15 stars living with rare diseases. Child star Frankie Muniz ("Malcolm in the Middle") suffered several strokes as a young adult, but the 39-year-old is still doing well today.

Child star Frankie Muniz ("Malcolm in the Middle") suffered several strokes as a young adult, but the 39-year-old is still doing well today.

Image: KEYSTONE

15 stars living with rare diseases. Rapper Lil Wayne (42) has had epilepsy since childhood.

Rapper Lil Wayne (42) has had epilepsy since childhood.

Image: KEYSTONE

15 stars living with rare diseases. Singer Selena Gomez (32) has been battling the autoimmune disease lupus for years and needed a kidney transplant in 2016.

Singer Selena Gomez (32) has been battling the autoimmune disease lupus for years and needed a kidney transplant in 2016.

Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

15 stars living with rare diseases. Nick Jonas (32) is open about his diabetes - and knows that those affected can usually live well with it.

Nick Jonas (32) is open about his diabetes - and knows that those affected can usually live well with it.

Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

15 stars living with rare diseases. Actress Sarah Hyland (34, "Modern Family") has suffered from kidney dysplasia - a malformation of one or both kidneys - since birth. In 2012, her father donated a kidney, but it was rejected by her body. A second donation by her brother Ian followed in 2017.

Actress Sarah Hyland (34, "Modern Family") has suffered from kidney dysplasia - a malformation of one or both kidneys - since birth. In 2012, her father donated a kidney, but it was rejected by her body. A second donation by her brother Ian followed in 2017.

Image: KEYSTONE

15 stars living with rare diseases. Charlie Sheen (59) was infected with HIV in 2011, four years later he made the disease public on the US talk show "Today Show".

Charlie Sheen (59) was infected with HIV in 2011, four years later he made the disease public on the US talk show "Today Show".

Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

15 stars living with rare diseases. Model Bella Hadid (28) has Lyme disease, which she contracted as a child. At the time, she had major health problems because of it.

Model Bella Hadid (28) has Lyme disease, which she contracted as a child. At the time, she had major health problems because of it.

Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa

15 stars living with rare diseases. Comedian Pete Davidson (31) was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 18. The autoimmune disease causes problems with the intestines, which are seen as foreign by the body and are therefore rejected.

Comedian Pete Davidson (31) was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 18. The autoimmune disease causes problems with the intestines, which are seen as foreign by the body and are therefore rejected.

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

15 stars living with rare diseases. Her whole body rebelled: actress Lena Dunham (38) had her cervix and entire uterus removed as she was suffering from hellish pain due to her endometriosis.

Her whole body rebelled: actress Lena Dunham (38) had her cervix and entire uterus removed as she was suffering from hellish pain due to her endometriosis.

Image: Peter Foley

15 stars living with rare diseases. Singer Seal has a severe form of lupus: discoid lupus erythematosus - the disease causes severe inflammation and lesions on the face, neck and scalp. This is where his scars come from.

Singer Seal has a severe form of lupus: discoid lupus erythematosus - the disease causes severe inflammation and lesions on the face, neck and scalp. This is where his scars come from.

Image: imago images/Future Image

15 stars living with rare diseases. Despite her perfect appearance, Kim Kardashian (44) struggles with psoriasis, as does her mother Kris (69).

Despite her perfect appearance, Kim Kardashian (44) struggles with psoriasis, as does her mother Kris (69).

Image: sda

15 stars living with rare diseases. "Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley (32) also suffers from endometriosis: her symptoms include severe pain and acne - which can result in infertility, among other things.

"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley (32) also suffers from endometriosis: her symptoms include severe pain and acne - which can result in infertility, among other things.

Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

15 stars living with rare diseases. RnB singer Mariah Carey (55) was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2001. She only really took the diagnosis seriously a few years ago, as she said herself.

RnB singer Mariah Carey (55) was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2001. She only really took the diagnosis seriously a few years ago, as she said herself.

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Appearances are usually deceptive: countless celebrities have thick medical files, even though they are always on their best behavior. Here is a list of the chronically ill.

13.12.2024, 19:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The health records of many stars naturally remain under lock and key. Every now and then, however, celebrities speak out about their illnesses.
  • These are often autoimmune diseases that have developed due to their genes - or an accident happens on a set that has long-term consequences.
  • In the picture gallery you will find some prominent examples of illnesses that make life difficult for stars.
Show more

