Hasselhoff and Bach married in 1989 and divorced again in 2006. (archive picture) Nick Ut/AP/dpa

At Pamela Bach's funeral, which was attended by 150 mourners, her ex-husband David Hasselhoff was absent, which raises questions.

David Hasselhoff, Bach's ex-husband and father of the daughters, was surprisingly absent from the funeral service, although he had publicly expressed his grief.

The reason for Hasselhoff's absence is unclear. Show more

The death of Pamela Bach, who was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, was announced at the beginning of March 2025. The couple have two daughters, who were present at the funeral on March 31. However, David Hasselhoff, the father of the children, was not among the 150 mourners at the Bel Air Church.

According to the US celebrity portal "TMZ", attendees at the ceremony reported that Hasselhoff was not seen. This raises questions, as he expressed his grief in an emotional social media post shortly after Bach's death.

Daughters Taylor and Hayley and other family members gave speeches at the funeral service. Singer Stacy Citron also performed. It remains unclear why David Hasselhoff was not present, as his spokesperson did not issue a statement.

Bach and Hasselhoff met on the set

Pamela Bach died by suicide at her home in the Hollywood Hills on March 5, according to US media reports. Daughter Hayley is said to have been present when the body was discovered.

Pamela Bach was 61 years old. She met David Hasselhoff on the set of "Knight Rider" in the 80s and later starred in "Baywatch". Their separation was followed by a protracted divorce battle.

