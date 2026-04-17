The 21-year-old rapper D4vd became famous when his song "Romantic Homicide" went viral on TikTok. Keystone

Rapper D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The police have linked him to the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was discovered in the trunk of a car registered to him.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper D4vd has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas and held without bail.

The girl's badly decomposed and dismembered body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the artist in September.

D4vd became famous in 2022 with the TikTok hit "Romantic Homicide". Show more

Up-and-coming rapper D4vd has been arrested in connection with the murder of a teenage girl whose dismembered body was found in the trunk of a car registered to the artist. This was announced by the Los Angeles police on Thursday.

Police arrested the 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Burke, "for the murder of Celeste Rivas", according to a statement. He is being held without bail.

One day before her 15th birthday last September, police discovered Rivas' badly decomposed body in the trunk of a confiscated Tesla. Employees of a towing service and local residents had alerted the police after noticing a strong smell of decomposition.

No charges have yet been brought against the rapper. However, the public prosecutor's office responsible has stated that it is examining the case and is expected to issue a statement on Monday.

Body was apparently in the car for a long time

Rivas was reported missing at the age of 13 in Riverside County, a region south-east of Los Angeles.

Following the autopsy, the coroner's office stated that she "appeared to have been deceased in the vehicle for an extended period of time before she was found". The Los Angeles Police Department also stated that the Tesla had been parked in the affluent Hollywood Hills neighborhood for nearly a month before it was towed away.

The young artist D4vd became famous in 2022 when his song "Romantic Homicide" went viral on TikTok. His lawyers have now rejected the allegations, according to consistent media reports. The actual evidence showed that Burke did not murder the girl and "was not the cause of her death", they said. His innocence will be "vigorously defended".