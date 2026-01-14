Alleged assault "24" actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested in Hollywood
dpa
14.1.2026 - 04:07
Actor Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested for alleged assault in Los Angeles. He is alleged to have physically assaulted the driver of a chauffeur service vehicle.
- Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested for alleged assault in Los Angeles.
- The actor is alleged to have physically assaulted the driver of a ride service vehicle.
- Sutherland was released from custody a few hours later on bail of 50,000 dollars.
- His first court hearing is scheduled for February 2.
- Sutherland is best known for his long-running role as federal agent Jack Bauer in the Fox television series "24" and several spin-offs.
Police were called to a scene near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles shortly after midnight (local time) on Monday. Los Angeles police said that Kiefer Sutherland got into a ride-hailing vehicle and allegedly physically assaulted the driver. The 59-year-old actor had also threatened the man. The driver did not suffer any injuries that would have required medical treatment, the police added.
Sutherland was released from custody a few hours later on bail of 50,000 dollars, according to prison records. His first court hearing is scheduled for February 2. A request for comment sent to Sutherland's representatives initially went unanswered.
Sutherland is best known for his long-running role as federal agent Jack Bauer in the Fox TV series "24" and several spin-offs. He also starred in the films "The Lost Boys" and "Young Guns" and appeared in two films directed by the recently deceased director Rob Reiner: "Stand by Me" and "A Matter of Honor". He is the son of Hollywood acting legend Donald Sutherland.
Drunk driving
The London-born Canadian has already had several run-ins with the law. In 2004 and 2007, he was charged with drunk driving. In 2007, the Golden Globe winner spent a total of 48 days in prison for drunk driving and a probation violation. There was also a charge of assault in 2009, which was later dropped. Most recently, the actor was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of drunk driving after an illegal U-turn in Hollywood.