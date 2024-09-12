After a nine-month voyage at sea with over 60 destinations visited, the US provider Royal Caribbean's "ultimate cruise" around the world ended in the port of Miami on September 10. Now the passengers are drawing their conclusions.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you A nine-month cruise came to an end on September 10 when the cruise ship returned to Miami.

Numerous passengers had unexpectedly become internet celebrities during the voyage.

At times, the ship resembled a reality TV show, especially at the beginning of the trip.

However, the followers' interest waned at some point.

However, memories and friendships for life were made on the mega cruise. Show more

Nine months after the ocean liner "Serenade of the Seas" set sail in December 2023, it has arrived back in the port of Miami. Only a short time after its departure, the "ultimate cruise" had become a hit on social media thanks to numerous Tiktok and Instagram videos.

For many observers, the trip seemed more like a reality show than a relaxing cruise. Numerous passengers shared their experiences on social media, fascinating the public and providing plenty to talk about. Their followers eagerly awaited possible romantic entanglements, conflicts or dramatic twists and turns on board.

After the end of the trip, numerous passengers spoke to CNN and drew their conclusions.

Passengers were suddenly influencers

During the first few months in particular, the "Serenade of Seas" became very famous online. "Millions of people watched us and wondered: 'What drama is going to happen'," recalls passenger "Little Rat Brain" (LRB). The 24-year-old is one of those who achieved internet fame as a result of the world cruise. Over 150,000 users now follow the US-American on Tiktok.

Four passengers on the "Serenade of the Seas", including Angie Linderman (left) and Little Rat Brain (second from right). Image: Angie Linderman

"This was the perfect setup for a reality TV show. Lots of people in a small space and everything is free," says LRB, who does not wish to be identified by her real name. Incidentally, the cruise was not free. The prices for a ticket ranged from just under 60,000 dollars to 120,000 dollars. However, food and drink on the ship were included in the ticket price for the entire nine months.

No one was "thrown overboard"

Anyone at home hoping for shocking news or big love stories was largely disappointed, however. The most spectacular videos revolved around surprising changes in the ship's course due to extreme weather events. Only a few divorce rumors made the rounds during the nine months, according to CNN. "Everyone who predicted that someone would be thrown overboard was wrong," summarizes LRB.

"We've definitely seen interest wane," says passenger and tiktoker Anthony McWilliams. "I have followers who have been with me for the whole nine months. But there are also people who say, 'Oh, we thought you were dead'."

For some travelers, the decrease in online monitoring has been a relief. Others had more trouble saying goodbye to their newfound fame. "It was an emotional blow when the engagement dropped," influencer Angie Linderman told CNN.

Nonetheless, according to most of the passengers, the nine-month cruise provided memories and friendships that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.