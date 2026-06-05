The end for the "Bachelor" 3+

For years, "The Bachelor" was one of the best-known Swiss reality formats. Now 3+ is pulling the plug for the time being. In 2026, there won't be a new "Rose Cavalier" looking for love.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 3+ is not planning a new season of "The Bachelor" in 2026.

The broadcaster confirms the temporary end of the matchmaking format after 14 seasons.

The future of the show apparently also depends on how successful the new "Bachelorette" season with Ariel is. Show more

It is one of the best-known reality brands on Swiss television - and history for the time being. As 3+ confirmed to "GlücksPost ", there will be no new season of "The Bachelor" this year.

After 14 seasons, the format is thus disappearing from the program for the time being. Last year, Danilo Sellaro was still handing out roses on television as the Bachelor. Looking back, it remains to be seen whether he will be the last Swiss Bachelor.

Miriam Martino, Head of Own Productions TV National at CH Media, confirmed to "GlücksPost" that 2026 will be all about the "Bachelorette". Although the broadcaster has not ruled out a return of the Bachelor format, there are currently no concrete plans.

Now Ariel has to deliver

Hopes are now pinned on the new Bachelorette Ariel. The 23-year-old from Basel should attract attention and bring the channel strong ratings.

According to "GlücksPost", industry circles assume that the future of the Bachelor could be closely linked to the success of the upcoming season. If the show is a hit with audiences, this could also have an impact on 3+'s future strategy.

The broadcaster is apparently deliberately relying on the popularity and polarizing nature of the new main character.

No streaming deal for the Bachelorette

There was apparently interest from abroad in the upcoming "Bachelorette" season. According to "GlücksPost", rumors were circulating that RTL+ wanted to take over the show.

However, this will not happen. As CH Media explains, broadcasting is restricted to Switzerland for licensing reasons.