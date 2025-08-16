I have a fear of heights. That's why I attended a workshop in spring - and ended up setting myself a new goal: climbing Bern Cathedral. The highest church tower in Switzerland has 344 steps. Could I manage that?

Bruno Bötschi

Now the blue News editor has declared war on his fear. Together with altitude coach David Elsasser, he conquered the Cliff Peak on the 2184-metre-high First above Grindelwald BE last May

After completing the challenge in the Bernese Oberland, Bötschi was in such high spirits that he shouted: "Now I'm climbing the Bernese Cathedral."

Weak knees, shock paralysis and the desire to hold on to something immediately: My fear of heights has thwarted my plans from time to time in the past.

And the troublesome thing is that the older I get, the greater my fear becomes.

That's why I sought help from David Elsasser. The altitude coach claims that he can help even hopeless cases to overcome their fear - including me.

Bötschi: "Now I'm climbing Bern Cathedral"

Together with height coach Elsasser, I ventured up Cliff Peak on the 2184-metre-high First above Grindelwald BE last May.

This metal walkway with suspension bridge and viewing platform meanders spectacularly along the rock face, while the abyss opens up beneath your feet and is visible through the grating with every single step.

After completing the challenge on the mountain, I was in such high spirits that I shouted: "Now I'm climbing Bern Cathedral."

Find out whether I successfully climbed the highest church tower in Switzerland in the video by my blue News colleague Adrian Kammer.

