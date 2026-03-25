Singer Rihanna lives in this house. Bild: Uncredited/ABC7 Los Angeles via AP/dpa

A 35-year-old woman allegedly shot at the home of US superstar Rihanna in Los Angeles. The defendant from the US state of Florida has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 35-year-old woman allegedly fired around 20 shots at the home of US superstar Rihanna in Los Angeles.

The woman from the US state of Florida denied the attack and more than a dozen other charges in court through her lawyer.

If convicted on all charges, she faces a life sentence. Show more

In connection with the shooting at the home of US superstar Rihanna in Los Angeles, a 35-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. The woman from the US state of Florida also denied more than a dozen other charges in court on Wednesday through her lawyer.

The defendant is charged with ten counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle or building. If convicted on all charges, she faces a life sentence.

The prosecution accuses the woman of firing around 20 shots at the outside wall of Rihanna's property in the Beverly Hills district on March 8. The singer, her partner A$AP Rocky and their three children, among others, were reportedly staying at the property.

No reduction of bail

The suspect appeared in court in yellow prison garb behind glass. Her lawyer, public defender Derek Ray Dillman, requested a reduction in bail from 1.9 million to 70,000 dollars because his client could not afford the sum. Judge Theresa McGonigle rejected the request and left the bail unchanged. The public prosecutor's office argued against the reduction, stating that the defendant posed a significant danger to the general public and was a flight risk.

Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy winner and founded the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017. Together with rapper A$AP Rocky, she announced the birth of her third child, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, in September.