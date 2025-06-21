It's been 50 years since the first film in the "Jaws" series was shown in cinemas. blue News summarizes five scenes for you that you're sure to remember.

Nicole Agostini

On June 20, 1975, the classic film "Jaws" was shown in cinemas for the first time. The then 28-year-old director Steven Spielberg became famous overnight.

The film had a huge impact on the reputation of the predator 50 years ago. Unfortunately for the worse. The fish was portrayed as a bloodthirsty killing machine that was out to get people. Spielberg had a huge success and went on to produce three more films.

blue News shows you five iconic scenes from the first film "Jaws" in the video.

