Mother's Day is on May 11. We show you our 5 movie favorites for the ultimate feel-good moments on the couch.

René Weder

Movie tip 1 Sonya Jamil, SEO editor «Bridget Jones – Verrückt nach ihm»

Bridget's (Renée Zellweger) red diary is also her faithful companion in all situations in life in the 4th movie. Universal Pictures

When I immersed myself in the world of the then 32-year-old Bridget at the age of 16 with the first Bridget Jones movie "Chocolate for Breakfast", I was immediately blown away. The lovable, clumsy yet strong character inspired me and provided a few laughs with unintentional situation comedy (we remember her seductive bunny costume). However, the fact that she had a stunning figure, a cute apartment in London, loyal friends and a stable job in the media industry was lost in the intense single-shaming of the noughties.

I accompanied Bridget virtually to Thailand over the years, watching Renée Zellweger's character choose her Mark Darcy over and over again and finally find happiness with her family.

When Bridget returned to the big screen in early 2025, I have to admit that I even watched the movie twice. Bridget, now in her early 50s, is juggling motherhood with her two children Bill (Caspar Knopf) and Mabel (Mila Jankovic). After ten happy years with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), she is now a widow looking for a new man. In the process, she slips into the world of dating apps and solo parents' evenings, which she discusses with her friends while sipping cocktails.

In addition to new additions such as Tinder acquaintance Roxter (charmingly played by "One Day" star Leo Woodall), the aging Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) also impresses with dry humor in the British manner.

"Bridget Jones - Crazy for Him" is a touching and funny must-watch. There are also numerous references to the previous "Bridget Jones" films in the latest movie. Do you and your mother think they all are?

"Bridget Jones - Crazy About Him" and the rest of her adventures are available on blue Video.

Movie tip 2 Fabienne Kipfer, CvD Entertainment «Blind Side»

A movie about courage, love and the unwavering will to give a child a future - exactly what motherhood is all about. © Warner Bros. Ent.

Some films hit you right in the heart - "The Blind Side" is one of them. It is a moving portrait of a woman.

At the center is Leigh Anne Tuohy, played by Sandra Bullock in one of her strongest roles. She doesn't play a superhero - but a woman who takes a stand. A woman who seems to have everything - money, family, a beautiful home. But when she sees the young, homeless Michael Oher on the street, she decides not to look away. Instead, she not only opens the door to her house for him, but also to a new life. And she does this despite the fact that the world around her reacts skeptically, sometimes even hostile.

Bullock plays this woman with so much clarity, warmth and determination that you believe her every gesture. This is precisely why she was awarded an Oscar for this role in 2010.

"The Blind Side" is a movie that reminds us that family is created when people are there for each other. That being a mother has nothing to do with genetics - but with heart, responsibility and courage. And that this is exactly what can change the world.

Fancy watching the movie, which is based on a true story? You can find it here.

Movie tip 3 Valérie Glutz, Head of SEO & Analytics «Anna und der König»

Yun-Fat Chow and Jodie Foster together in a scene, 1999. Getty Images

As different as my mother's and my tastes in movies and series are - she's more of a "Sissi" type and I'm more of a "Bud Spencer" type - we could always agree on one movie: "Anna and the King"

We've watched it together dozens of times, but it's still an experience every time.

The magnificent scenery, the grandiose costumes, Anna's beautiful hair, the forbidden love affair between the British governor and the Thai king... Pure emotion and drama!

Each time we have a heated discussion about whether we would do the same as Anna and there is actually a bit of historical background too.

A cup of coffee (or tea) and a good slice of kitchen (or a delicious ice cream) plus a comfy sofa make for quality time with mommy dearest!

Immerse yourself in Anna's world on blue video!

Movie tip 4 Angelina Ravaioli, Product Manager «Mamma Mia!»

The mother-daughter duo Donna (Meryl Streep) and Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) touched an audience of millions in the first "Mamma Mia!" movie. Filmstarts

Not a day goes by without some ABBA song from my playlist of favorite songs playing loudly over the speakers in my Fiat 500. Of course, I sing along even louder and full of nostalgia, because these melodies are simply pure joie de vivre. The films "Mamma Mia!" and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" capture it perfectly.

At the center of both films are the timeless hits of ABBA. Songs such as Dancing Queen, Our Last Summer and The Winner Takes It All are not only classics in pop history but also the perfect soundtrack for the lovable world of the protagonists. A magical combination that invites you to sing and dance along.

The picturesque backdrop of the Greek islands, bright Mediterranean blue and the warm evening sun are the perfect canvas for this emotional journey through time. Mamma Mia! tells the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) who, shortly before her wedding, wants to find out who her father is - Sam (Pierce Brosnan) Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) or Harry (Colin Firth). Her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) suddenly has the task of coming to terms with her past.

The sequel "Here We Go Again" tells of Donna's wild youth (played by Lily James) and the beginnings of her love story, while at the same time continuing the story of Sophie and her own journey into motherhood.

And if you want to end Mother's Day evening with your mom over a glass of wine, it's all about "Thank you for the Music" - because she reminds us that sometimes there's nothing better than just turning up the music and celebrating life full of love.

Both the sequel and the first movie are available on blue Video.

Movie tip 5 Noemi Hüsser, Editor News & Entertainment «Anora»

Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison in "Anora". Universal Pictures/dpa

No one won more at this year's Oscars than "Anora". The film won a total of five Oscars. These included the awards for best film and best leading actress, which went to Mikey Madison (25).

It was surprising that "Anora" won so many Oscars. The indie production outshone several blockbusters. But the movie is also really good. Mikey Madison plays a sex worker from New York who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. But when his parents in Russia find out about the marriage, they do everything they can to have it annulled.

"Anora" is romantic and dramatic, funny and tragic at the same time. It is as much about wealth, power and justice as it is about love. We are immersed in the lives of sex workers and high society and struggle with the contrasts that the film repeatedly throws at viewers. It's definitely more than enough to talk about with your mommy.

Watch "Anora" on blue video.

