Oman has much more to offer than just desert and sand. With these five insider tips, your trip will be an unforgettable experience.

Sven Ziegler

What does Oman have to offer apart from rocky deserts and blistering heat? The desert state has been enjoying increasing popularity among European travelers in recent years, especially in the cool winter and spring months.

And yes: of course there are stony deserts in Oman - but there are also red sand dunes and unique sunsets, rugged mountains, deep gorges and clear wadis that invite you to take a dip. With these five experiences, you can experience the diversity of Oman.

The starry sky over the Wahiba Sands

The sunset over the sand desert is an impressive experience. Unsplash

Oman's sand desert stretches over 180 km from north to south and is around 80 km wide. From the impressive red dunes, you can watch the shadows lengthen in the evening and the dusty air take on a spectacular color.

Looking up at the starry sky in the absolute darkness of the desert is very fascinating. However, you should never go into the desert alone, but book a tour or check into a camp and explore the nearby dunes from there.

The unpretentious Sama Al Areesh Desert Camp (3*) has small brick-built chalets clad in palm grass in the middle of the desert. The simple but comfortably furnished rooms all have their own bathroom and air conditioning. The interiors are modeled on Bedouin tents.

The turquoise waters of the Bimmah Sinkhole

The Bimmah Sinkhole on the coast of the Gulf of Oman. Unsplash

We have the Gulf of Oman to thank for the wondrous, turquoise-blue pool of the Bimmah Sinkhole. The water washed under the coastal region and formed underground caves. The collapse created this round crater.

A concrete staircase leads 20 meters down to the surface, where you can plunge into the water. Women and men should cover their upper body with a shirt and wear shorts when swimming in Oman.

The sinkhole is surrounded by a small park with seating and public toilets where you can get changed. Parking is available in front of it, but beware: the sinkhole is particularly popular at weekends.

Haggling in the former capital Nizwa

There is a souk and an old fort in Nizwa. Pexels

Nizwa is considered the secret capital of Oman. The city has retained its historical charm over the centuries. The souk is highly recommended: the smell of incense is everywhere, with silverware, pottery, dates and spices on offer.

If you want to buy spices or souvenirs at the souk, do it in Nizwa and don't wait until you return to Muscat - the prices are better here. If you don't feel like haggling: There are restaurants and cafés in the streets of Nizwa and a great fort to visit.

A walk in Misfah al-Abriyyin

Misfah al-Abriyyin shows the traditional life in the mountains of Oman. Isabel Hemmel

This picturesque village lies on a slope 900 meters above sea level in an oasis. The ingenious Falaj water canal system, which you can marvel at on a walk through the narrow streets, is over 2000 years old. Misfah al-Abriyyin reveals authentic Omani village life and is an excellent example of the traditional architecture and way of life in the Omani mountains.

The mountain village is said to have been the favorite place of the late Sultan Qaboos. It comes as no surprise when you walk through the alleyways here. Much, but not everything, is authentic - the café and restaurant have been adapted to the needs of visitors.

But that doesn't detract from the atmosphere. Incidentally, Rogan's Café serves an excellent cappuccino. The fantastic view from the small terrace on the roof comes free of charge.

The sunrise on the Balcony Trail

The sunrise on the Balcony Trail is magical. Unsplash

At just over 3000 meters, Jabal Shams is the highest mountain in Oman. You can drive up to around 2000 meters. Between the plateau, where there are also hotels, and the summit is a 1000-metre deep gorge.

The so-called Balcony Trail leads along it, past jagged rocks and fearless goats. The trail should be hiked at sunrise. The light is almost magical. As the sun slowly rises over the mountain, it creates a spectacular atmosphere.

It's also not that hot in the morning and there's not much going on. Good to know: The path is only accessible up to the point where people once settled. From here you walk back to the starting point.

