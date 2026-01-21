The Concorde took off for the first time 50 years ago today. It marked the beginning of the most ambitious chapter in civil aviation history. A dream of speed, technology and luxury - which ended spectacularly and is being rekindled today.

Christian Thumshirn

The Concorde stood for speed, technology and a boundless belief in progress - and became the flying legend of an entire era.

Champagne at Mach 2

But there was more to the glamor than luxury and records. The Concorde polarized, fascinated and disappeared - until today.

Our video shows why its myth lives on and why supersonic flight is becoming an issue again.

