  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Caviar instead of economy 50 years of Concorde - luxury, disaster and the dream of a comeback

Christian Thumshirn

21.1.2026

The Concorde took off for the first time 50 years ago today. It marked the beginning of the most ambitious chapter in civil aviation history. A dream of speed, technology and luxury - which ended spectacularly and is being rekindled today.

21.01.2026, 16:47

The Concorde stood for speed, technology and a boundless belief in progress - and became the flying legend of an entire era.

Champagne at Mach 2

But there was more to the glamor than luxury and records. The Concorde polarized, fascinated and disappeared - until today.

Our video shows why its myth lives on and why supersonic flight is becoming an issue again.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Missing aviation pioneer. New expedition aims to finally solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart

Missing aviation pioneerNew expedition aims to finally solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart

Plop instead of bang. NASA supersonic aircraft takes off for the first time

Plop instead of bangNASA supersonic aircraft takes off for the first time

For the first time since Concorde. Civilian prototype breaks the sound barrier

For the first time since ConcordeCivilian prototype breaks the sound barrier