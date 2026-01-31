  1. Residential Customers
Tradition or cruelty to animals? 500-year-old custom forces horses through fire

Christian Thumshirn

31.1.2026

In Spain, residents ride through blazing fires. The Las Luminarias festival is considered a living tradition - but has been a source of debate for years. As with Zurich's Sechseläuten, the use of horses is also criticized here.

31.01.2026, 08:44

For supporters, Las Luminarias is an emotional ritual, deeply rooted in the village of San Bartolomé de Pinares, west of Madrid. Horses and riders are supposed to be purified by the fire and protected for the coming year. The images are impressive - and for many, an expression of faith, identity and solidarity.

A ritual under observation

At the same time, resistance is growing. Animal welfare organizations are asking how much stress horses can be expected to bear. Where does tradition end and cruelty to animals begin?

The video shows both sides - and why this debate extends far beyond a single village in Spain.

