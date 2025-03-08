International Women's Day - 6 heroines Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 film adaptation of the novel "Pride and Prejudice". Image: Imago FRIEDA'S FALL is not only the true story of a tragic fate, but also a mirror of social debates about equality that continue to have an impact today. Image: © 2025 by Praesens-Film. All rights reserved. Michaela Coel as Arabella Essiedu in the series "I May Destroy You". Image: imago Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen in the film adaptation of the novel "Little Women" Image: © 2019 CTMG, Inc. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is a fearless Amazon who inspires millions with her determination, justice and compassion. With her explosive voice and daring stage shows, Tina Turner soon puts her egomaniacal husband Ike (LAURENCE FISHBURNE) in the shade... Image: imago images / United Archives International Women's Day - 6 heroines Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 film adaptation of the novel "Pride and Prejudice". Image: Imago FRIEDA'S FALL is not only the true story of a tragic fate, but also a mirror of social debates about equality that continue to have an impact today. Image: © 2025 by Praesens-Film. All rights reserved. Michaela Coel as Arabella Essiedu in the series "I May Destroy You". Image: imago Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen in the film adaptation of the novel "Little Women" Image: © 2019 CTMG, Inc. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is a fearless Amazon who inspires millions with her determination, justice and compassion. With her explosive voice and daring stage shows, Tina Turner soon puts her egomaniacal husband Ike (LAURENCE FISHBURNE) in the shade... Image: imago images / United Archives

March 8 is International Women's Day and these strong heroines prove why they don't need knights in shining armor or a prince on a white horse to save their world.

René Weder

No time? blue News summarizes for you International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 to recognize the strength and independence of women worldwide.

The day is dedicated to sustainable change in gender equality.

blue News editors show you their personal series and movie heroines. Show more

International Women's Day was established before the First World War to promote equal rights, the right to vote for women and the emancipation of women workers. In the long struggle against oppression, political ignorance, low wages and poor working conditions, International Women's Day took place for the first time in March 1911.

For more than 100 years now, women have been taking to the streets to stand up for their rights. Today, being a woman is celebrated every year on March 8. The day is marked by sustainable change in equality. It has been a long struggle to get here, which is still ongoing and has sometimes, but not always, been accompanied by men.

History proves it: Women can do it on their own and are just as strong as men. A knight in shining armor or a prince on a white horse? Women don't need them to save the world. blue News introduces you to seven celebrated heroines from film and TV history who stand up for themselves.

Example Fabienne Kipfer Keira Knightley als Elizabeth Bennet

Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 film adaptation of the novel "Pride and Prejudice". Imago

"Pride and Prejudice" is one of my top 3 movies that I can watch over and over again. Even when I first saw the film in the cinema, I was fascinated by the character of Elizabeth Bennet. She is a heroine to me because she proves that courage and strength are not always demonstrated with swords - sometimes an iron will and the strength not to bow to social expectations is enough.

She demonstrates strength in a time when women had few choices, challenges conventions and refuses to be intimidated by status or expectations.

She refuses to enter into a marriage of convenience due to social pressure, instead insisting on marrying for love. Although she is quick to judge Darcy, in the course of the story she realizes her mistakes and is able to rise above herself.

Have you not yet seen the film adaptation of Jane Austen's novel? The movie with Keira Knightley is available on blue Video.

Example Carlotta Henggeler Julia Buchmann als Frieda Keller

Frieda Keller (Julia Buchmann) was convicted of infanticide in 1904. She had killed her child because it had been conceived during her rape. sda

There are films that stay with you long after the credits have rolled. That's what happened to me after watching the Swiss film drama "Frieda's Fall".

The film is based on the novel "Die Verlorene" by Michèle Minelli and tells the true story of Frieda Keller - a woman who was sentenced to death for infanticide in 1904. Her fate is still moving today, although her sentence was later commuted to life in solitary confinement. Her rapist, on the other hand, never had to answer for his crimes, as the law at the time protected married men from prosecution, even if they abused women.

However, Frieda Keller's ordeal had far-reaching consequences. Her case triggered an intense debate about Swiss criminal law. As a result, the death penalty was abolished and the discussion about women's rights gained momentum.

Frieda's Case" was filmed at original locations such as the monastery courtyard in St. Gallen. It is the first feature-length film for German-Swiss director Maria Brendle, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2022 for her short film "Ala Kachuu".

A dark chapter of Swiss history, with an outstanding cast including Julia Buchmann (Frieda), Rachel Braunschweig (Erna Gmür), Stefan Merki (Walter Gmür) and Max Simonischek (Arnold Janggen).

Example Fabienne Berner Michaela Coel als Arabella Essiedu

I saw the series "I May Destroy You" at the Zurich Film Festival in 2020 and was immediately impressed. For me, the main character Arabella, played by Michaela Coel, is a modern heroine.

The series deals with the topic of sexual violence in an unembellished and profound way. Arabella experiences a traumatic event, but does not look for easy answers afterwards. Instead, she faces up to the truth and shows how complex the path to healing is. She struggles with self-doubt, anger and societal expectations. It is precisely this vulnerability that makes her so strong.

"I May Destroy You" brings feminist perspectives to the fore and deals with topics such as consent and power structures free from stereotypical narrative patterns. Arabella is not a classic "strong woman" - she is creative, chaotic, contradictory and deeply human.

Arabella refuses to be pigeonholed. Instead of losing herself in a classic revenge story, she finds strength in the community - and that is exactly what makes her a true heroine.

"I May Destroy You" is available on blue Premium.

Example Lea Oetiker Saoirse Ronan als Josephine March

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen in the film adaptation of the novel "Little Women" © 2019 CTMG Inc.

I hate watching films twice, but I could watch "Little Woman" (2019) 100 times a day. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen play sisters who rebel against traditional gender roles in the 19th century.

Jo in particular, played by Saoirse Ronan, touches me every time. She is the eldest sister and rejects traditional gender roles and strives for financial and personal independence. She works as a writer to support her family. She pretends that she is not the author but a man in order to have better chances with publishers.

But she falls in love. With Laurie, the nice and wealthy boy next door. Nevertheless, she breaks up with him in order to pursue her career. When her sister becomes seriously ill, she moves back home and tells her mother about her frustration. She says: "Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they've got ambition, and they've got talent, as well as just beauty. I'm so sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for. I'm so sick of it. But I'm so lonely." Goosebumps. Again and again.

Not seen "Little Women" yet? The movie is available on blue Video.

Example Vanessa Büchel Gal Gadot als Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is a fearless Amazon who inspires millions with her determination, justice and compassion. ©2020 WBEI. WONDER WOMAN TM & © DC

Actually, it seems almost too clichéd to include Wonder Woman in a list of the greatest heroines in film history. After all, that's exactly what she is: a superheroine in dazzling armor who saves the world from evil.

But before her, it was somehow different. The world-saving thing was more or less a male domain. There was Superman, Captain America and Spider-Man. All men in onesies - and then suddenly this strong heroine appears who steals the show from all her male competitors.

Why do I think the Amazon princess Diana is so cool? Admittedly, I've never even held one of the original comics in my hands, but since the film adaptation with Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman has won a permanent place in my heart. Because while she may be a little naive in the human world at first, Diana develops into this young woman who makes herself heard, confronts those around her with her direct manner and ultimately wins everyone over with her big heart. She also saves the soldier Steve - played by Chris Pine - more than once.

The Amazon Diana not only touched me, but the superheroine from the DC universe also managed to inspire countless girls. After the release of "Wonder Woman", for example, a kindergarten teacher reported on X about the reactions of the children in her group: "There's this one girl who refuses to listen to you unless you call her Wonder Woman." And another girl asked if she could swap her school uniform for Wonder Woman's armor because she wanted to be ready when the world needed saving.

Yes, Wonder Woman proves that superheroes aren't just for boys and that women can pack quite a punch too.

"Wonder Woman" and other films from the DC universe are available on blue Super Max.

Example Nicole Agostini Angela Bassett als Tina Turner

Ambitious rock musician Ike Turner discovers the talent of young singer Anna-Mae Bullock (ANGELA BASSETT) and marries her. Imago

Even as a small child, Tina Turner's music infected me and I could do nothing but dance and sing along loudly. I loved the strength and charisma of this woman and when I learned as a teenager that she had a difficult childhood and had an abusive marriage with Ike, characterized by psychological and physical violence, I was speechless that this was the same woman.

The 1993 biopic "Tina - What's Love Got to Do with It?" tells the story of this international star who was a victim of domestic violence and managed to break free and go her own way. The movie is very touching and does not shy away from showing the violence that Tina experienced. Angela Bassett does a great job in the lead role, and goes beyond imitating the star without dramatizing it.

For me, Anna Mae Bullock aka Tina Turner is a heroine because she shows that anything is possible in life if you have the courage and the will to change your life.

"Tina - What's Love Got to Do with it?" is available on Disney+ (in the blue SuperMax package ).

