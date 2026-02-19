Lonely 66th birthday for scandalous royal Andrew The British ex-Prince Andrew will be 66 years old on February 19, 2026. The allegations in connection with Jeffrey Epstein still shape his image today. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/EPA/Neil Hall Prince Andrew in November 1982, then a 22-year-old sub-lieutenant in the Royal Navy, preparing for a flyover as part of the "Welcome Home" parade in Plymouth after the Falklands War. He was piloting a Sea King helicopter. (archive picture) Image: KEYSTONE Rumor has it that he was the favourite son of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022. Here he can be seen at an event in May 2017. She is said to have always held a protective hand over her offspring. Image: Keystone The British royal family around King Charles officially distanced themselves from Andrew and also stripped him of all titles in 2025. The former Prince Andrew features prominently in the Epstein files and is deeply involved. (archive picture) Image: Toby Melville/Pool Reuters/dpa Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in London on July 23, 1986. Image: KEYSTONE Their marriage produced two daughters, Beatrice (r.) and Eugenie. Here during their winter vacation in Verbier VS in 1998. Image: EPA Andrew and Sarah Ferguson officially separated in 1992. The divorce became final on May 30, 1996. Despite their separation, the two remained close - they lived together for a long time as a community of convenience on the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor. (archive picture) Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Prince Andrew and his daughters at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in London on April 29, 2011. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Gero Breloer Lonely 66th birthday for scandalous royal Andrew The British ex-Prince Andrew will be 66 years old on February 19, 2026. The allegations in connection with Jeffrey Epstein still shape his image today. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/EPA/Neil Hall Prince Andrew in November 1982, then a 22-year-old sub-lieutenant in the Royal Navy, preparing for a flyover as part of the "Welcome Home" parade in Plymouth after the Falklands War. He was piloting a Sea King helicopter. (archive picture) Image: KEYSTONE Rumor has it that he was the favourite son of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022. Here he can be seen at an event in May 2017. She is said to have always held a protective hand over her offspring. Image: Keystone The British royal family around King Charles officially distanced themselves from Andrew and also stripped him of all titles in 2025. The former Prince Andrew features prominently in the Epstein files and is deeply involved. (archive picture) Image: Toby Melville/Pool Reuters/dpa Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in London on July 23, 1986. Image: KEYSTONE Their marriage produced two daughters, Beatrice (r.) and Eugenie. Here during their winter vacation in Verbier VS in 1998. Image: EPA Andrew and Sarah Ferguson officially separated in 1992. The divorce became final on May 30, 1996. Despite their separation, the two remained close - they lived together for a long time as a community of convenience on the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor. (archive picture) Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Prince Andrew and his daughters at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in London on April 29, 2011. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Gero Breloer

The former Prince Andrew is isolated in Great Britain. The Epstein scandal is weighing heavily on the royal family. How far can the brother of King Charles III fall? One thing is already clear: his 66th birthday will be a lonely one.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew will celebrate his 66th birthday in isolation, as the Epstein scandal has sidelined him politically and socially and even the royal family is distancing itself.

After losing his titles and moving out of Royal Lodge, Andrew now lives in seclusion in Sandringham, where neighbors and the public clearly express their displeasure.

The case has put a strain on the entire monarchy, which is why King Charles III has pledged support for possible investigations, while experts warn that how Andrew is dealt with could decide the future of the royal family. Show more

It has become quiet around the fallen ex-Prince Andrew. A celebration with pomp and pageantry for his 66th birthday this Thursday, February 19, in idyllic Sandringham is out of the question.

The younger brother of King Charles III is deeply involved in the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - the royal family has turned its back on him and the British people want nothing to do with him.

US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody in 2019, ran an abuse ring for years, to which a still unknown number of women and girls fell victim. He maintained close contacts with high society - and was friends with Andrew for years.

Police investigate after Epstein publication

Numerous new details came to light in the recently published data set of the Epstein files. Andrew always denied the allegations against him.

Epstein is said to have arranged a dinner for Andrew with a woman in London - shortly after the US American had served his sentence for soliciting minors for prostitution.

Other data suggests that Andrew may have forwarded confidential documents to Epstein - the police are investigating this. Andrew has already lost his titles and honors.

"They are dumping their royal garbage on us"

He has long been regarded as a kind of persona non grata, as someone nobody wants to have anything to do with. Just a few days ago, he had to pack his moving boxes and move out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor - ordered by his older brother, King Charles III.

He moved into his new home in Sandringham in the English county of Norfolk as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. According to media reports, Andrew lives there on a remote estate near the village of Wolverton. However, there does not seem to be much joy about the new neighbor there.

The British tabloid "The Mirror" headlines: "Andrew's new neighbors ask for the former prince to be sent into exile." "The press is everywhere. The villagers don't like it," said one woman, according to the PA news agency.

Another resident expressed her displeasure even more clearly: "They are dumping their royal garbage on us." Other villagers did not want to comment as they work for the royal estate.

What did Charles know?

However, it is not only Andrew himself who has little to celebrate and a problem in terms of popularity these days. Amongst the royal family, there are probably only a few who are popping the corks at the moment. The allegations that have recently come to light are also weighing heavily on their shoulders.

One of the Epstein victims, Virginia Giuffre, accused Andrew of having abused her several times, including when she was a minor. Andrew always denied these accusations too, and a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre, who has since died, ended in a settlement.

What did the family know about Andrew's alleged activities, especially his brother King Charles III (77)? It is the one question that is causing the noble image of the royals to fade these days and is currently being shouted at the king during public appearances.

This is presumably one of the reasons why Charles recently took action again and publicly declared his intention to support the police in any investigation into Andrew - an unusual act for the royals, who otherwise act under so many unwritten laws.

Royal family "at a crossroads"

In the view of author and royal scaremonger Andrew Lownie, this step was long overdue. The royal family is currently "at a crossroads", says Lownie.

How they deal with the scandal surrounding Andrew also has significance for the future of the British monarchy. "They need to muck out the stable before William takes over, because he doesn't want to inherit this problem," says the expert, referring to the heir to the throne, Prince William.

Otherwise, the monarchy under Charles could slide into irrelevance, warns Lownie. "He can either be seen as someone who has shaped the monarchy, or as someone who has basically allowed it to become irrelevant."

Will he get a pension soon?

At 66, Andrew is entitled to the British state pension. The reason for this is his 22 years of service in the Royal Navy - which entitles him to several thousand pounds a year as well as free travel on the bus and tube in London.

Unusually, royals do not usually receive state benefits. However, Andrew is allowed to apply for them because of his military career.

It is not yet known whether he will actually do so.

