The musical "Ewigi Liebi" became a hit with audiences in 2007. Now the story is returning as a movie - with Luca Hänni, Susanne Kunz and Pasquale Aleardi in the leading roles. Why the romcom could become the next big hit.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The hit musical "Ewigi Liebi" will be released as a modern romcom in cinemas from February 12, 2026.

The film features well-known Swiss stars. Singer Luca Hänni makes a surprisingly convincing acting debut and numerous dialect hits from the last 30 years are featured.

Will "Ewigi Liebi" be the new Swiss hit movie? It could well be - for these 7 reasons. Show more

Heidi(Susanne Kunz) and Daneli(Pasquale Aleardi) are in their early 50s when they meet again after 30 years. They both come from Trueb in Emmental and were in love with each other until they parted ways because Daneli - the young version played by Luca Hänni - got involved in a night with bandmate Sabe after his bandmate Ferdinand lied to him. But Heidi (Elena Flury) caught her, turned her back on Daneli and married Ferdinand.

Today, Daneli runs a music record store in Zurich, but has to vacate it due to renovation work. The owner is Heidi, of all people, who runs a real estate company with Ferdinand. The two meet again and would give anything to turn back time.

And they actually get the opportunity to do so. We won't reveal any more about the plot at this point. But 7 points as to why "Ewigi Liebi" could strike a chord with audiences and become a great success.

Luca Hänni is a surprisingly good actor

The makers of "Ewigi Liebi" have taken a risk with Luca Hänni as the lead actor Daneli: The man from the Bernese Oberland had never been in front of the camera for a movie before. Especially not for such a big production.

But Hänni can play to his strengths when singing. And the overall result benefits from this, as there is plenty of singing in this musical film. Luca Hänni impresses in his cinema debut with a fresh and entertaining performance that audiences will love.

Original musical was a box office hit

The most successful Swiss musical ever celebrated its world premiere in Zurich's Maag-Halle in 2007. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the popular hit returned to the stage in 2017. In total, over 720,000 spectators saw the musical. "Ewigi Liebi" triggered a new musical boom in Switzerland.

Nomen est omen? What took the hearts of Swiss audiences by storm as a musical now has great cinema potential. Why? The film strikes the same note, continues the familiar love story and captures exactly the same attitude to life that has already inspired audiences on stage.

Fresh storytelling

The movie does not copy the musical one-to-one. Everything has been deliberately rethought for the screen and director Pierre Monnard ("Hallo Betty", "Platzspitzbaby") tells the story as a modern reinterpretation.

The musical classic is thus transformed into a new cinematic romcom - but still guaranteed to be a catchy tune for the whole family.

Many Swiss music hits will make you nostalgic

Speaking of catchy tunes: the film is peppered with Swiss dialect hits from the last 30 years, from "Ewigi Liebi" by Mash to "Alperose" by Polo Hofer or "Ha kei Ahnig" bySteff la Cheffe to "079" by Lo & Leduc.

These are hits that everyone knows, and it's practically impossible not to feel emotions. Or to keep your feet still at the movies.

It doesn't get any more Swiss than this

The film is set in Trub BE, Zurich and Winterthur - so everything is included, from city to country. Visually, "Ewigi Liebi" consistently focuses on idyllic Swiss postcard landscapes: green hills, charming village views and spectacular mountain scenery have been staged.

Swiss brands such as Rivella, PTT and Lindor balls also make prominent appearances. No film in recent years has shouted "Swissness" more - and in a charming way, even in the product placements.

Star cast in front of and behind the camera

The film features well-known Swiss actors such as Pasquale Aleardi ("Breton Glory", "I've Never Been to New York"), Susanne Kunz ("Our Little Message", "The Undertaker") and Pascal Ulli ("I'm the Goalie", "Bon Schuur Ticino").

But also new, fresh faces such as Luca Hänni and singer Elena Flury. The latter, however, is not entirely unknown in the Swiss film universe.

She has already starred in a crime scene ("Rapunzel") and in the British thriller "The Waterhouse". She has a degree in music and is known for her neo-soul music.

"Ewigi Liebi" was directed by Pierre Monnard, who is already behind cinema hits such as "Hallo Betty" (2025) and "Platzspitzbaby" (2020).

Funny guest appearances

Familiar faces appear again and again in the film. Singer Baschi, for example, plays a funny version of himself - as a music producer and talent scout.

There is also a reunion with Murmeli Helmi Sigg: the "Ewigi Liebi" musical veteran returns in a slightly different role.

Such details will go down well with the audience - and will be remembered for a long time to come.

