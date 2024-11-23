In winter, sandals are a thing of the past. When it gets colder outside, we keep our feet warm in various boot models. Find out which trends are hot this season here.

Vanessa Büchel

This season, biker boots are the stars of the hour, but cowboy boots are also still on the trend list.

Suede is currently very popular and adorns the feet of fashion professionals.

In terms of color, you're doing everything right with burgundy or brown boots. Show more

These boots are made for walking: in winter, fashionistas opt for an everyday companion. Boots in all shapes and colors adorn your feet, keep your toes warm and look super stylish.

Whether worn with tight-fitting jeans, a sweater dress or combined with cuffs - fashion enthusiasts simply can't get enough of boots in the cold season. Sometimes they are high, then flat, sometimes wide-cut, then tight-fitting. Find out what to consider when choosing boots in winter here.

Biker boots

This season is all about rock and rough. Not for everyone, but anyone who dares to try this shoe trend is showing the courage to be rough. Biker boots have been all the rage since fall 2024 at the latest.

There are models with or without buckles, in brown or black - the choice is huge. Combined with joggers or a dress, they create a skilful break in style, but they also go wonderfully with a leather jacket and jeans. A trend that not only looks cool and casual, but is also robust and comfortable.

Shoe trend 1: Biker boots "Battle Boot" in brown leather by Steve Madden for around 234 francs. Image: stevemadden.eu Biker boots from 5th Avenue for 109.95 francs, via Dosenbach. Image: dosenbach.ch Black biker boots from Acne Studios for 1060 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Biker boots from Billi Bi for 430 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Model from H&M for 119 francs. Image: hm.com Shoe trend 1: Biker boots "Battle Boot" in brown leather by Steve Madden for around 234 francs. Image: stevemadden.eu Biker boots from 5th Avenue for 109.95 francs, via Dosenbach. Image: dosenbach.ch Black biker boots from Acne Studios for 1060 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Biker boots from Billi Bi for 430 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Model from H&M for 119 francs. Image: hm.com

Cowboy boots

We simply can't get enough of cowboy boots. They are a purchase for the ages, after all, cowboy boots have been on trend for a long time, they go out of fashion every now and then, but are bound to come back at some point. This year, they will certainly continue to be a must-have, as cowboycore was a big thing in the summer.

In fall and winter 2024/25, however, fashion professionals are increasingly focusing on pared-down styles. You'll be looking in vain for colorful or dazzling cowboy boots. The trendy pieces come in a suede look, as an ankle boot version or with rocking biker appliqués. The cowgirl hype is entering the next round - and is doing very well.

Shoe trend 2: Cowboy boots Suede cowboy boots with heel from Zara for 139 francs. Image: zara.com Knee-high leather boots from H&M for 179 francs. Image: hm.com "Alamo" boots from Aldo for 165 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Black cowboy boots from Mango for 159.95 francs. Image: mango.com "Marjal" cowboy boots by Unisa for 165 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com Shoe trend 2: Cowboy boots Suede cowboy boots with heel from Zara for 139 francs. Image: zara.com Knee-high leather boots from H&M for 179 francs. Image: hm.com "Alamo" boots from Aldo for 165 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Black cowboy boots from Mango for 159.95 francs. Image: mango.com "Marjal" cowboy boots by Unisa for 165 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com

Square toe

Anyone who struggles with pointed toe caps will be delighted: square toe styles are currently experiencing a real comeback. Boots and ankle boots with a square cut are native companions and create an unusual silhouette.

Because this trend is all about statement shoes, it is advisable to keep the rest of the look simple and understated. This way, the exciting footwear takes center stage and doesn't have to lose any of the attention - after all, boots are the stars of the hour.

Shoe trend 3: Square toe "Hauler" boots by Steve Madden for 169 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com Ankle boots with square toe cap by Na-kd for 99.95 francs. Image: na-kd.com Model "Blanca" by Vagabond for 175 francs. Image: vagabond.com White high shaft boot with zipper by Mango for 129.95 francs. Image: mango.com "Dexton Bis" in black by Jonak for 194 francs, via Sarenza. Image: sarenza.ch Shoe trend 3: Square toe "Hauler" boots by Steve Madden for 169 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com Ankle boots with square toe cap by Na-kd for 99.95 francs. Image: na-kd.com Model "Blanca" by Vagabond for 175 francs. Image: vagabond.com White high shaft boot with zipper by Mango for 129.95 francs. Image: mango.com "Dexton Bis" in black by Jonak for 194 francs, via Sarenza. Image: sarenza.ch

Suede boots

In terms of materials, suede is currently experiencing a real hype. Whether in the form of bags, blazers or boots, it doesn't matter. Suede looks particularly good on the feet. The chic fabric always makes a glamorous appearance.

Does the suede hype have anything to do with the celebrated cowgirl trend? Quite possibly.

In any case, the soft texture looks luxurious and elegant as footwear. The boots can be combined in a wide variety of ways. Just beware of too much velour - you shouldn't overdo it when styling, but rather give one piece the leading role.

Shoe trend 4: Suede boots Heeled suede boots from Massimo Dutti for 279 francs. Image: massimodutti.com Knee-high boots with heel from H&M for 119 francs. Image: hm.com "Cassie" boots in the color "Mocca Brown" by Vagabond for 250 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Suede boots with heel from La Redoute Collections for 215 francs. Image: laredoute.ch Suede ankle boot with topstitching from Zara for 129 francs. Image: zara.com Shoe trend 4: Suede boots Heeled suede boots from Massimo Dutti for 279 francs. Image: massimodutti.com Knee-high boots with heel from H&M for 119 francs. Image: hm.com "Cassie" boots in the color "Mocca Brown" by Vagabond for 250 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Suede boots with heel from La Redoute Collections for 215 francs. Image: laredoute.ch Suede ankle boot with topstitching from Zara for 129 francs. Image: zara.com

Overknees

Overknees were once in - and are in again: boots that reach above the knee are winning back the hearts of fashionistas this fall and winter. After all, overknees and fashion are one thing - sometimes they're in, sometimes they're out.

This season, it's important to have at least one model in your shoe cabinet if you don't already have one. Designers have led the way and made their mannequins' legs look even longer with long boots at Fashion Weeks.

In terms of cut, they currently reach up to the middle of the thigh. The shaft is preferably worn wide and slouchy, but then you can also see extremely tight-fitting overknees. At Chloé, for example, the trend is towards ruffled boho dresses and capes. At Gucci, on the other hand, the boots are combined with shorts. So there are no limits to the styling.

Shoe trend 5: Overknees Black overknee boots from H&M for 109 francs. Image: hm.com High boots by Proenza Schouler for 880 francs, via Farfetch. Image: farfetch.com "Tieland" model in stretch suede by Stuart Weitzman for 995 francs. Image: stuartweitzman.com Overknees "Willa" by Aeyde for 745 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Leather boots by Lemaire for 1089 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com Shoe trend 5: Overknees Black overknee boots from H&M for 109 francs. Image: hm.com High boots by Proenza Schouler for 880 francs, via Farfetch. Image: farfetch.com "Tieland" model in stretch suede by Stuart Weitzman for 995 francs. Image: stuartweitzman.com Overknees "Willa" by Aeyde for 745 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Leather boots by Lemaire for 1089 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com

Platform

A boot trend that particularly appeals to short women who like to cheat themselves a little taller: Platform heels are very popular in fall and winter.

This trend not only visually stretches your legs, but also lifts you off the ground - which is practical and keeps you warm in the cold season.

With the platform heel, you'll radiate disco vibes and let Abba fans reminisce. Because these boot styles are reminiscent of earlier times and make for a cool retro look.

Shoe trend 6: Platform "Begonia" boots made of leather by Souliers Martinez for 567 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com "Brooke" boots from Vagabond for 225 francs. Image: vagabond.com "Space Cow Suede Brown" by Naked Wolfe for around 468 francs. Image: nakedwolfe.com High-heel boots in taupe by Even&Odd for 65 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Rough model from Buffalo for 99.95 francs, via Dosenbach. Image: dosenbach.ch Shoe trend 6: Platform "Begonia" boots made of leather by Souliers Martinez for 567 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com "Brooke" boots from Vagabond for 225 francs. Image: vagabond.com "Space Cow Suede Brown" by Naked Wolfe for around 468 francs. Image: nakedwolfe.com High-heel boots in taupe by Even&Odd for 65 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Rough model from Buffalo for 99.95 francs, via Dosenbach. Image: dosenbach.ch

Burgundy red and brown

The trend colors of the moment are burgundy and brown in all possible shades, there's no question about it. Because fashionistas are celebrating these shades so much and they are also simply perfect for fall, they are particularly popular right now.

Both colors will continue to accompany you into winter in the form of boots. These models are a wonderful alternative to the usual black. Boots in shades of red wine in particular are a real eye-catcher that will turn heads.

Shoe trend 7: Burgundy red and brown Classic, knee-high leather boots in the color "wine red" from & Other Stories for 499 francs. Image: stories.com Heeled leather boots with a square toe by Calvin Klein for 319.90 francs. Image: calvinklein.ch Slouchy long-shaft boots with heel by Stradivarius for 95.90 francs. Image: stradivarius.com Brown block-heel boots by MAX&Co. for 325 francs. Image: maxandco.com High leather boots by Mjus for 240 francs, via La Redoute. Image: laredoute.ch Shoe trend 7: Burgundy red and brown Classic, knee-high leather boots in the color "wine red" from & Other Stories for 499 francs. Image: stories.com Heeled leather boots with a square toe by Calvin Klein for 319.90 francs. Image: calvinklein.ch Slouchy long-shaft boots with heel by Stradivarius for 95.90 francs. Image: stradivarius.com Brown block-heel boots by MAX&Co. for 325 francs. Image: maxandco.com High leather boots by Mjus for 240 francs, via La Redoute. Image: laredoute.ch

