Not only physical activities such as jogging in nature, but also behavioral strategies can improve mental health. Imago

You may know the feeling: after a series of bad news, the world suddenly seems more uncertain than before. But dealing with crises can be practiced - sometimes even a horror film can help.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crises and disasters lead to collective insecurity.

Research shows that resilience - psychological resistance - can be trained through certain mindsets and behavioral strategies.

Social relationships, a sense of purpose in life and even controlled experiences of fear such as horror films can strengthen emotional processing. Show more

In Switzerland, recent events such as the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS or the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR have caused the self-image of a safe country to crumble. Added to this are geopolitical crises such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East or economic uncertainty, for example due to rising fuel prices.

Psychologists refer to such moments as collective insecurity. When news about disasters or crises increases, the stress levels of many people also rise.

However, research shows that resilience - the ability to cope with crises and remain mentally stable - can be trained. Studies in psychology and neuroscience show which strategies are particularly helpful.

Reclassify negative thoughts

One of the most important strategies in resilience research is cognitive reappraisal. This involves consciously interpreting stressful situations differently.

In crises, people tend to perceive events as a threat or loss of control. Thoughts such as "everything is getting worse" or "I can't cope" increase stress reactions in the brain. Neuroscientific studies show that such ways of thinking increase activity in the amygdala - the fear center of the brain.

Psychologists therefore recommend consciously taking a fresh look at stressful situations. This does not mean suppressing problems, but rather categorizing them more realistically. For example, thinking "This is difficult - but I have already overcome other challenges" activates other stress processing mechanisms in the brain.

A study published in the journal "Frontiers in Psychology" concludes that people who regularly use this technique experience less anxiety and more emotional stability.

Developing a "growth mindset"

Another key concept in resilience research is the growth mindset, a term coined by Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck.

People with this mindset assume that abilities are not fixed, but can develop through experience and learning. Setbacks are therefore not interpreted as personal failure, but as part of a learning process.

This perspective can be crucial, especially in times of crisis. Those who see difficulties as a developmental step are more likely to remain capable of acting and look for solutions. People with a "fixed mindset", on the other hand, often interpret setbacks as a final defeat.

According to Dweck's research, a growth mindset strengthens problem-solving skills, perseverance and adaptability - all characteristics that are closely linked to resilience.

Negative news can lead to uncertainty in everyday life. Symbolbild: Imago

More compassion for yourself

Many people react to stress with harsh self-criticism. They blame themselves for mistakes or feel they always have to be strong.

However, psychologists see this as a risk: self-criticism can intensify stress reactions and make emotional recovery more difficult.

An alternative strategy is self-compassion. Specifically, this means treating yourself with understanding and kindness, especially in difficult situations.

A study shows that people with strong self-compassion experience less anxiety and depression and are better able to deal with stress. People who put less pressure on themselves are able to analyze challenges more clearly and find solutions more quickly.

Resilience is therefore not only created through strength - but also through the ability to admit your own mistakes.

Actively cultivate social relationships

Social relationships are one of the strongest known protective factors for mental stability.

People are social beings - and our brains react strongly to interpersonal support. Among other things, positive social contacts activate the release of the hormone oxytocin in the brain, which can dampen stress reactions.

A scientific analysis shows how people with stable social networks are less susceptible to stress and psychological strain. According to the study, it is not the number of contacts that is particularly important, but their quality.

Just a few trusting relationships - such as family, friends or colleagues - can help people to cope better with stressful events and process them emotionally.

Focus on controllable things

A common problem in times of crisis is the feeling of loss of control. News about disasters, political conflicts or economic uncertainty can easily give the impression that you are at the mercy of events.

A study therefore recommends a simple mental strategy: distinguishing between things that you can influence and those that are beyond your control.

Psychologists refer to this as the "circle of control". Those who focus their energy on areas that can actually be influenced - such as everyday decisions, personal goals or dealing with stress - experience less powerlessness.

According to the study, people with a strong sense of self-efficacy remain mentally more stable and cope better with challenges.

Watch horror movies

A surprising tip from the research: horror films can actually help people deal better with real-life crises.

Psychologists at the University of Chicago and Aarhus University investigated how people deal with global uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic. They found that, on average, fans of horror films were psychologically more resilient and experienced less stress.

The researchers' explanation: Horror films function like a kind of emotional training camp. Viewers experience fear, threat and stress - but in a controlled, safe environment.

This simulation of danger enables the brain to practise strategies for coping with fear. Psychologists compare this effect with play behavior in children: By taking controlled risks, they learn to deal better with real dangers.

The study therefore speaks of "recreational fear" - voluntarily experienced fear that can help to train emotional regulation.

Having long-term goals

A sense of meaning in life can be another important factor for resilience. Psychologists refer to this as "meaning-focused coping" - a strategy in which people place difficult situations in a larger life context.

People with clear personal goals - such as family, commitment or professional projects - are therefore often better able to cope with crises. The reason: an overarching goal provides orientation and stability, even if individual events spiral out of control.

A study has shown that people with a strong sense of purpose have more stamina and greater life satisfaction.

Stress can be prevented with the right behavioral strategies. Symbolbild: Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Especially in turbulent times, it can therefore help to consciously ask yourself: What is really important to me - and what is worth continuing with?

The following applies to all seven tips: resilience is not an innate superpower. It arises from various skills - from dealing with thoughts and social relationships to the ability to process fear.

Even if events like the recent one in Kerzers can shake people's sense of security, this does not mean that they are helplessly at their mercy. The good news is that many of these strategies can be practiced in everyday life.

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