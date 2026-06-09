Icelander Sigurjón "Joni" Sighvatsson has left his mark on auteur cinema, producing films, music videos and television series throughout his career. The Locarno Film Festival is now honoring him with the Raimondo Rezzonico Award 2026. Keystone

Sigurjón "Joni" Sighvatsson is an Icelandic producer of films, music videos and television series. The 79th Locarno Film Festival honors the 73-year-old with the Raimondo Rezzonico Award for his career.

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As a television producer, Sigurjón "Joni" Sighvatsson is synonymous with TV series such as "Twin Peaks" (1990-91) and "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1990-2000). Sighvatsson co-produced the black romantic comedy "Wild at Heart" (1990), for which director David Lynch was awarded the Palme d'Or. He also worked as a producer with artist Julian Schnabel on his biographical drama "Basquiat" (1996), which also featured David Bowie.

In total, he has produced more than 60 feature films and television series over the course of his career, making a "significant contribution to promoting new talent and helping to shape the pop aesthetic of the modern era", as the Locarno Film Festival announced on Tuesday.

As a music producer and co-founder of Propaganda Films in 1986, Sighvatsson was at times responsible for a third of all music videos in the USA, including works by founding member David Fincher, Zack Snyder and Michael Bay.

Sighvatsson had developed a genuine "politique du producteur", the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival was quoted as saying. Sighvatsson had enabled artists such as David Lynch to "create their works in complete freedom" and supported authors such as Kathryn Bigelow in realizing some of their most personal films. He had "significantly influenced" the cinema of the 1990s.

The 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival takes place from August 5 to 15. The Raimondo Rezzonico Award has been presented annually since 2002 by the Ticino municipality of Minusio to an important producer of independent films.

Sighvatsson will receive the award on August 6 on the Piazza Grande. "Wild at Heart" and "Zidane, A 21st Century Portrait" (2006), a documentary about the French footballer Zinedine Zidane, will be shown in the official program.