Brigitte (second from left) once bought the ring from an elderly lady at a flea market. Bild: ZDF

Bought for a few francs, a supposed piece of jewelry turned out to be a real hit on "Bares für Rares" - happy ending included.

Wilhelm Flemmer

Not only dealer Liza Kielon was literally left open-mouthed: A "flea market mistake" had truly expensive consequences in "Bares für Rares". The Entourage ring, which turned into an unexpected windfall for its owner, sparkled almost brighter than the Christmas tree in the studio. Brigitte had once bought the piece from an elderly lady at a flea market. At the time, she told her that the ring would bring her luck.

"It was totally filthy," Brigitte remembers. Nevertheless, even then she suspected that there was more under the patina. Of course, presenter Horst Lichter wanted to know what she had paid for it. He could hardly believe his ears when she replied "8.50 euros" (the equivalent of just under 8 francs). Brigitte had assumed she had bought costume jewelry. A misjudgement that turned out to be extremely gratifying in the studio. Expert Patrick Lessmann let his knowledge shine through and raised her hopes further: in the center was an emerald weighing around 2.4 carats, framed by 16 diamonds.

As a stamp was missing, a closer examination was necessary. The setting turned out to be 585 white gold, typical of the 1970s. The rather light emerald could have come from Brazil, but the origin of the ring remained unclear. However, Germany was not ruled out. "I would understand if you wanted twelve euros for it," Horst Lichter joked at the asking price. Brigitte was cautious: 800 euros (750 francs).

The Entourage ring sparkled almost brighter than the Christmas tree in the studio, turning into an unexpected windfall for its owner. Bild: ZDF

"The ring is really lucky!"

Lessmann even went one better with his estimate of 1400 to 1500 euros. The friends were visibly delighted: "The ring is really lucky!" The find also caused a stir in the dealers' room: When Brigitte revealed that she had paid less than ten euros, Liza Kielon was not the only one to drop her jaw. In the end, the bids climbed to 1000 euros. Susanne Steiger secured the ring. For Brigitte, that meant almost 120 times the winnings. More luck is hardly possible.

Sybille brought the second jewelry highlight of Tuesday's show: an unworn brooch from a family estate. Platinum and a whopping 81 diamonds were immediately admired. The piece from the Art Deco period around 1920 was almost flawless. Lessmann accordingly set the value at 1700 to 1800 euros. "She's on fire," Wolfgang Pauritsch marveled at the brooch. However, Susanne Steiger won the bid again - for 2200 euros.

Almost thrown away, now auctioned: the lake motif painting had narrowly escaped the garbage can when an apartment was cleared. After cleaning, the oil painting on wood was allowed to find a new owner. Valued at 400 to 600 euros, the work by Christophe van der Windt dates from the early 20th century. Wolfgang Pauritsch went for it and paid 500 euros.