Temple of Aesculapius in the Villa Borghese on the Park Lake. Imago

Millions flock to Rome every year - and often get in their own way. But the Italian capital also has a softer side: blue News shows you special places off the beaten track.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rome offers numerous quiet and little-known places away from the tourist crowds, such as Palazzo Spada, the Centrale Montemartini or the Museo Barracco.

Tips ranging from optical illusions to ancient sculptures in industrial halls.

Alternative Rome also includes relaxing hours at Villa Borghese, enjoying the cult snack Maritozzo and excursions to historical highlights such as Ostia Antica and Lake Nemi. Show more

Anyone who has ever been to Rome will not forget the city in a hurry. Either you love it - or it completely overwhelms you. Rome is everything at once: history, chaos, beauty. It feels like every second stone belongs in a museum. "I've never seen anything like Rome. So many attractions and museums in such a small space - like a gigantic open-air museum," said one member of the blue news editorial team after his trip.

And that's exactly what attracts millions of visitors every year. But there are secluded places in and around Rome away from the famous sights such as the Colosseum, Vatican and Foro Romano that few people know about - and where you can find peace and quiet.

1st "Palazzo Spada": the optical illusion that amazes everyone

Palazzo Spada is a hidden, little-known Baroque gem in the heart of Rome's old town. One with an enchanted garden and an architectural trick that deceives the eye.

This is where the great Baroque architect Francesco Borromini let off steam: in 1653, he created a spectacular illusion of perspective in the garden.

A portico in the garden appears deep and monumental when you look inside - but is actually only nine meters long. Rising floors, converging walls and precise calculations create a deceptively real sense of space.

🎯 Palazzo Spada: Piazza Capo di Ferro, 13, 00186 Roma. Opening hours and further information can be found here.

2. "Centrale Montemartini": where gods meet machines

Centrale Montemartini is an insider tip for museum lovers in Rome. A place where antiquity meets industry - and draws its charm precisely from this.

Originally one of Rome's first public power stations, the plant was converted into a museum in the 1990s. It began in 1997 with the exhibition "Le macchine e gli dei", which for the first time staged ancient sculptures in the midst of monumental machines - a deliberate contrast between two worlds.

Roma: Centrale Montemartini The Centrale Montemartini Museum is located in the former industrial district of Ostiense Quartier. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler Former power station, now a museum: the Centrale Montemartini combines antiquity with industrial history. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler Here you can experience history live. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler The Centrale Montemartini is probably one of the most unusual museums in Rome. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler Started as an experiment in 1997, it has been a permanent museum since 2001. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler In a former energy center in the Ostiense district, ancient works are now impressively staged. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler Roma: Centrale Montemartini The Centrale Montemartini Museum is located in the former industrial district of Ostiense Quartier. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler Former power station, now a museum: the Centrale Montemartini combines antiquity with industrial history. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler Here you can experience history live. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler The Centrale Montemartini is probably one of the most unusual museums in Rome. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler Started as an experiment in 1997, it has been a permanent museum since 2001. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler In a former energy center in the Ostiense district, ancient works are now impressively staged. Image: blue News/Carlotta Henggeler

What began as an experiment became a permanent institution in 2001. Today, the Centrale Montemartini displays numerous antique works - many of which have long been hidden away in depots - in the impressive setting of the former industrial halls. A museum of contrasts - and that is precisely why it is so special.

🎯 Musei Capitolini Centrale Montemartini: Via Ostiense 106, 00154 Roma. Here you can find all information about tickets and opening hours.

3. Rome's cult snack: who makes the best maritozzo?

Do your legs feel like dough after all that sightseeing? Then it's time for Rome's cult snack: the maritozzo. A sweet brioche filled with whipped cream - a sin that's worth it.

Where to find the best maritozzo is the subject of passionate debate. "Il Maritozzaro" is one of the best known and most authentic addresses.

🎯 Il Maritozzaro: Via Ettore Rolli 50, 00153 Roma. Further information can be found here.

4. "La Collezione Barracco": all of antiquity under one roof

Museo Barracco is a hidden museum right in the center, just a few steps away from Piazza Navona and Campo de' Fiori. And yet many visitors to Rome are unaware of it.

Museo Barracco is a small museum, but it can easily hold its own with the big houses. Collector Giovanni Barracco wanted nothing less than to unite the entire ancient world under one roof - and he succeeded. His idea: a "Museum of Comparative Ancient Sculpture". From Egyptian art from the time of the pharaohs and Assyrian reliefs to Greek, Etruscan and Roman works - the most important cultures of antiquity are represented. There are even rare pieces from Cyprus and Palmyra.

Despite the compact collection, the variety is impressive: sphinxes, figures of gods, funerary reliefs and copies of famous Greek masterpieces. A journey through time that begins with the early dynasties of Egypt and extends into the Middle Ages. A pocket-sized museum that tells the great story of antiquity.

🎯 Museo di Scultura Antica Giovanni Barracco: Corso Vittorio Emanuele 166/A, 00186 Roma. Further information can be found under this link.

5th label 201: From industrial area to creative hotspot

"Portuense 201" is a creative mini district off the beaten track, hidden behind Trastevere station in Rome's former industrial area.

What was once used for milk production and later for craft businesses such as blacksmiths and carpenters stood empty for a long time - before the area was revitalized with a lot of amore.

Today, raw industrial architecture meets the Roman creative scene. Studios, galleries, film productions and design studios have moved in - often simultaneously as a place to work and an exhibition space. Old structures have been deliberately preserved, such as former stables, which now house art spaces such as Label 201.

🎯 Label 201: Via Portuense 201, 00149 Roma. More information about the temporary exhibitions can be found here.

6th Villa Borghese: chill out like the Romans

Villa Borghese is - admittedly - no longer an insider tip, but it is still a must. It is particularly popular on hot summer days.

The 80-hectare park is one of the largest green spaces in the center of Rome and was laid out by Cardinal Scipione Borghese in the 17th century. Today, shady avenues, wide meadows and small lakes invite you to linger.

Highlights include the Pincio Terrace with views over the city, the idyllic lake with the Tempio di Esculapio - and the Galleria Borghese, one of Rome's most important art museums with works by Caravaggio, Bernini and Raphael.

Tips: Book tickets in advance, the museum is very popular. Also pack a picnic blanket, hire a bike and cruise through the park. Followed by a relaxed aperitif in the greenery. The perfect place for a little dolce far niente and to plan the next stages.

🎯 Villa Borghese: There are various entrances to the park: Via Aldrovandi, Via Raimondi (2 ingressi), Via Pinciana (2 ingressi), Piazzale San Paolo del Brasile, Piazzale Flaminio, Piazzale Cervantes, Piazzale Pablo Picasso (via di Valle Giulia). Further information can be found here.

7. "Ostia Antica": history to walk through

Ostia Antica is a real highlight for anyone who wants to experience ancient Rome without the crowds for once. Around 30 kilometers outside the city lies the former port city of Rome - today one of the best-preserved archaeological sites in the world.

Once the economic heart of the capital, up to 50,000 people, traders, craftsmen and sailors lived here. Today you can walk through entire streets, past thermal baths, taverns, residential buildings and a large theater - often still with original mosaics.

Ostia Antica is practically a walk-in museum in the open air. Instead of individual ruins, you can discover an entire city here - and get a feel for what life was really like in ancient Rome. Without any stress. You can also reach the location by public transport: Metro Linea B to Piramide stop, then take the Treno Sub-Urbano Roma Lido in the direction of Ostia Antica.

🎯 Parco Archeologico di Ostia Antica: Viale dei Romagnoli, 717 Ostia antica. You can find all the information here.

8 "Lago di Nemi": A lake full of secret history

Lake Nemi is a tranquil volcanic lake south of Rome with a spectacular history. Dictator Mussolini had the lake partially drained here in the 1920s - and uncovered an archaeological sensation in the process. Two gigantic magnificent ships from the time of Emperor Caligula came to light. Over 70 meters long, decorated with marble, mosaics and even sophisticated water and heating systems - floating palaces that were far ahead of their time.

Rumors about the ships persisted for centuries, but only the salvage between 1929 and 1932 brought certainty.

Today, a museum on Lake Nemi commemorates the spectacular project - even though the original ships were destroyed in the Second World War.

A trip to Lake Nemi is not just a nature experience - it is also a piece of almost unbelievable Roman history. From Roma Termini, you can easily reach Nemi by train - just change trains once.

🎯 Museo delle Navi romane di Nemi: Via Diana, 13-15, 00040 Nemi. Opening hours and further information can be found under this link.

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