A visually stunning documentary about the diverse landscapes of Switzerland - from grandiose glaciers to the largest rivers and the magnificent Alps. Immerse yourself in the "moated castle of Europe", as Switzerland is often called.
Who is the wolf, how and where does it live? Director Thomas Horat's search for clues leads from Switzerland to Poland, Bulgaria and Minnesota where the controversial, fascinating animals live in wolf packs.
Since 1970, over 175 countries have celebrated "Earth Day" on April 22 - with a different motto every year. The aim: to strengthen appreciation for nature and encourage people to rethink their consumption habits.