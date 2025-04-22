From bees to wolves to rivers and glaciers - these nature documentaries show what Switzerland has to offer. Unsplash

With these 8 exciting documentaries, you can immerse yourself in nature to mark Earth Day - and stay on the couch at the same time.

Sonya Jamil

More than Honey

One of nature's most important wonders is in grave danger: the honeybee. Director Markus Imhoof follows their fate from his own family apiary to industrialized honey farms and beekeepers.

Available on: Apple TV

Wild Switzerland

The very beginning of the documentary creates anticipation for the next hike. Screenshot Video

A visually stunning documentary about the diverse landscapes of Switzerland - from grandiose glaciers to the largest rivers and the magnificent Alps. Immerse yourself in the "moated castle of Europe", as Switzerland is often called.

Available on: 3Sat Mediathek

Wild Plants

A film by Swiss documentary great Nicolas Humbert about urban gardeners in Geneva, Detroit and Zurich who decide to return to nature.

Available on: Play Suisse

The return of the wolves

Who is the wolf, how and where does it live? Director Thomas Horat's search for clues leads from Switzerland to Poland, Bulgaria and Minnesota where the controversial, fascinating animals live in wolf packs.

Available on: Apple TV

The Meadow - A paradise next door

A visual poem about the biodiversity right on our doorstep - with footage that puts you right in the middle of the buzzing and crawling.

Available on: Youtube

Rendez-vous in the park - Swiss National Park

The trio of presenters Bigna Silberschmidt (SRF), Alain Orange (RTS) and Christian Bernasconi (RSI) immerse themselves in the landscapes and wildlife of the Swiss National Park. Video Screenshot

Four seasons, a wild piece of Switzerland: The Swiss National Park in the Engadine offers pure wilderness - with impressive images of everything from bearded vultures to marmots.

Available on: SRF Play

Wolf, lynx and bear

This documentary gives an impressive insight into the world of Switzerland's controversial large carnivores.

Available on: Youtube (SRF Dok)

NETZ NATUR

In this episode: The diversity of Switzerland Screenshot Video

For the full load of nature, there is a documentary series with biologist Andreas Moser about animals and their interconnectedness with their habitat.

Available on: SRF Play

What is Earth Day?

Since 1970, over 175 countries have celebrated "Earth Day" on April 22 - with a different motto every year. The aim: to strengthen appreciation for nature and encourage people to rethink their consumption habits.