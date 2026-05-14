83-year-old Martha Zöllner from Bremen secures 10,000 euros. RTL

Martha Zöllner hits the jackpot in the last edition of the guessing show "The Wisdom of Many" for the time being - although she can hardly believe it. Previously, the likeable senior citizen had already caused a stir when she danced with presenter Ralf Schmitz.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 83-year-old Martha Zöllner won the jackpot of 10,000 euros in the TV show "The Wisdom of Many".

The deciding factor was a guessing question about Elvis Presley's auctioned hair.

Presenter Ralf Schmitz provided one of the most emotional moments of the show with a spontaneous ballet interlude. Show more

For 83-year-old Martha Zöllner, taking part was worth it: the retired teacher won the jackpot of 10,000 euros in the third and final edition of "The Wisdom of Many" - and won the hearts of viewers along the way.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here and I've totally admired the way you've done it so far," the candidate praised the studio audience. Comedian Ralf Schmitz countered with an insult to the audience: "That's very nice of you, but there are also a few pretty silly ones here," the presenter teased, "they just don't stand out so much because of all the others."

Elvis curl earns candidate 10,000 euros

Having already survived two rounds, things got exciting for Martha Zöllner when she had to answer this question: How many dollars was a tuft of Elvis Presley's hair auctioned for in 2009? The 83-year-old guessed 5400 dollars - which was far less than "the many" estimated: The studio swarm intelligence came out at a whopping 43,660 dollars on average.

The solution looked completely different: 18,300 dollars was correct. The contestant could hardly believe her luck and hugged the presenter: "There's no such thing!" she said happily and asked Ralf Schmitz just to be on the safe side: "Did I win?" With a broad grin, he confirmed that the 10,000 euros from the jackpot would go to the 83-year-old.

Ralf Schmitz opens up about his ballet past

The 83-year-old had previously revealed to the presenter what her heart beats for: "I'm a total balletomaniac, I love watching ballet," she said. Comedian Ralf Schmitz blurted out: "Do you know that I used to do ballet too?" The 51-year-old added self-deprecatingly: "But you can't see it at all."

Looking at the fit-looking senior citizen, Schmitz suggested: "Shall we dance together? Shall we do a lifting figure?" Martha was right on board. Schmitz instructed his contestant to stand behind him: "Put your hands around my waist," he said and then got into position before jumping sideways to the left and right with his leg splayed out. The audience was visibly delighted by the spontaneous dance performance.