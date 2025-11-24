SRF is apparently cutting around 900 jobs. (archive picture) sda

SRF announced drastic cost-cutting measures at an internal staff briefing on Monday. Around 900 jobs are to be cut at SRG.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF and SRG are announcing job cuts of around 900 full-time positions by 2029.

This is due to falling fee income, lower advertising revenue and rising operating costs.

At the same time, the Group is reorganizing its management structures and bundling central areas. Show more

SRF and SRG will cut around 900 jobs in the coming months. This was announced by the broadcaster at an internal personnel briefing, as blue News has learned from two independent sources.

According to the two sources, further cost-cutting measures were announced at a staff event on Monday morning. SRG has now also provided information about the cost-cutting measures. "The company has to save around 270 million francs by 2029. This is due on the one hand to falling income from the media levy, and on the other to declining commercial revenues and higher operating costs. The consequences are far-reaching: around 900 full-time positions are expected to be cut by 2029," the company writes in a press release.

The first step of the reduction in the media levy decided by the Federal Council will come into force in January 2027. SRG will already have to save CHF 125 million by then. Together with further expected reductions in revenue and inflation, current calculations indicate a savings requirement of around CHF 270 million - around 17% of the SRG budget for 2024.

Up to 900 jobs to be cut at SRF

As part of the reorganization, SRG is creating a streamlined management structure. From April 2026, the Executive Board will consist of seven instead of eight members. At the same time, several areas will be rebundled: The "Offer" directorate will combine content and distribution in future, while "Operations" will comprise the areas of technology and production.

The management structures in the SRF, RTS, RSI and RTR regions are also to become more uniform in order to work more closely together. The regional management teams will be restaffed by mid-2026. A number of key positions, including the management of SRF and the "Operations" and "Offer" directorates, are currently being advertised.

The job cuts will take place in several stages. Around a third of the 900 jobs - around 300 full-time positions - are part of a savings program that is already underway. A further 600 jobs are to be cut by 2029, partly through retirement and staff turnover, partly through redundancies. The SRG social plan will be applied. A consultation process will be initiated beforehand.

The changeover will begin at the start of 2026 in the HR and finance departments, which will then be managed uniformly across the Group. Employees will continue to work in their respective regions, but will increasingly operate across locations.

+++ Update to follow +++

More about SRF