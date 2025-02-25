Timothée Chalamet plays the lead role in the new biopic about Bob Dylan and brings the music of this legend back to life. The movie shines with its style, but does not solve the mystery surrounding the man.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Like a Complete Unknown" tells the story of Bob Dylan in the years between 1960 and 1965.

The leading role is played by Timothée Chalamet.

The film was nominated for a total of eight Oscars. Show more

Making a movie about Bob Dylan is an ambitious undertaking. The musician doesn't reveal much about himself. And when he does say something, you're never sure whether it's true. His song lyrics are not always easy to interpret.

For his latest biopic about the mysterious Dylan,"Walk the Line" director James Mangold brought one of Hollywood's hottest actors on board: "Dune" and "Wonka" actor Timothée Chalamet.

He spent five years preparing for the role and perfected his version of the music legend down to the last detail.

Nominated for eight Oscars

He then mastered Dylan's guitar playing and typical nasal vocals so well that it was possible to record almost all of the music in the film live.

Chalamet received an Oscar nomination in the "Best Actor in a Leading Role" category for his performance. Like a Complete Unknown" was nominated a total of eight times.

The biopic about Bob Dylan "Like a Complete Unknown" opens in cinemas on February 27. Find out where everywhere here.

