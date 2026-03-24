"Who wants to be a millionaire?": In spite of the joker Philipp Elsner was so unlucky that he has a good chance of making a comeback in a "Loser Special". Image: RTL Philip Kern from Bühl (Baden-Württemberg) looked like a dandy in Jauch's eyes. Image: RTL Police officer Christian Evangelou from Solms walked away with 32,000 euros. Image: RTL Private banking consultant Nicole Schlüter privately won 64,000 euros. Image: RTL Annabelle Robbins from Cologne can continue in the next episode. Image: RTL "Who wants to be a millionaire?": In spite of the joker Philipp Elsner was so unlucky that he has a good chance of making a comeback in a "Loser Special". Image: RTL Philip Kern from Bühl (Baden-Württemberg) looked like a dandy in Jauch's eyes. Image: RTL Police officer Christian Evangelou from Solms walked away with 32,000 euros. Image: RTL Private banking consultant Nicole Schlüter privately won 64,000 euros. Image: RTL Annabelle Robbins from Cologne can continue in the next episode. Image: RTL

Everything is going wrong for contestant Philip Elsner on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" - even the jokers won't get him any further. Now his only hope is the "Loser Special".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Candidate Philip Elsner experiences a run of bad luck on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" as all four jokers fail to help him.

Despite a courageous decision against the audience, he is right once, but later fails on an emigration question.

After giving the wrong answer, he falls back to 500 euros and now hopes for a second chance in the "Loser Special". Show more

With a slouch hat and an unusual profession, Philip Elsner appears on Günther Jauch's show. The Berliner by choice, originally from Hamburg, works as a band coach for young talents and corporate events. Jauch is visibly interested in the current edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" - and recognizes Elsner's origins straight away.

Worth 8,000 euros: "According to the dictionary, it means ...?" The possible answers: akurat, akkurat, akurrat, akkurrat? The audience joker should help. 61 percent of the swarm intelligentsia in the studio voted for A, while only 35 percent believed in variant B.

Not good news for Philip Elsner: "I would have gone for B, I'm afraid. What am I supposed to do with that?" He answered his own question with a courageous decision: "I'll take B, accurately." Günther Jauch repeated in astonishment: "You're going for the minority?" The courage paid off: Elsner and the minority were right.

"Boah, eieieiei!" Günther Jauch was still beside himself with excitement. "That's even braver than not taking the joker at all. Taking it against two-thirds B - phew!" the presenter mused.

"Definitely Spain!" says the additional joker - unfortunately definitely wrong

The 32,000-euro mark: "Which was the most popular country for German emigrants in Europe in 2024, with over 320,000 Germans living there?" The choices were Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Slovenia. Philip Elsner chose the 50:50 joker, coupled with the hope that Spain and Switzerland would not remain, as he considered these two countries to be realistic. But both of his favorites remained. For the second time, a joker failed to help.

Elsner added the telephone joker in the hope that it would end his losing streak. But the man on the phone didn't seem to know any better. He asked for time to think, but the countdown was over before he decided on any advice. The third joker was now worthless for the unlucky man.

Could the last remaining joker bring the plot twist to a happy ending? After all, the extra joker was certain. And it was rock solid: "Definitely Spain!" Philipp Elsner followed the reasoning - and fell rudely to 500 euros. In fact, Switzerland is by far the most popular country for German emigrants.

The unlucky man took it with humor and reminded the presenter of the "Loser Special". Jauch thought aloud that we should "see if that ..." Elsner completed his sentence: "whether the tragedy is enough".

Günther Jauch gave him hope: "Maybe we'll see each other again." Philip Elsner would have deserved this chance after four useless jokers.

More videos from the department