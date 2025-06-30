  1. Residential Customers
Bikers versus dog owners "A cyclist hit my girlfriend in the face" - "There are crazy dog owners"

Bruno Bötschi

30.6.2025

Free-roaming dogs and cyclists - potential for conflict. It is particularly complicated on the Allmend in Zurich. Clashes and verbal assaults are the order of the day. blue News was there.

30.06.2025, 17:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Gfellstrasse between the Fork & Bottle restaurant and Richi's kiosk on the Allmend is one of the most conflict-ridden places in Zurich.
  • The narrow access road to the recreational area close to the city is a bottleneck and is used by dog owners, families with baby carriages, cyclists, joggers and motorists.
  • (Near) collisions, verbal assaults and even fisticuffs are almost the order of the day.
Show more

A cyclist rides past, a dog jumps out: arguments and drama are almost inevitable when two-wheelers meet four-legged friends.

The air is often thick on the narrow asphalt road between the Fork & Bottle restaurant and Richi's kiosk on the Allmend in Zurich.

However, it's not the exhaust fumes from the cars that are to blame, but the disagreements between people who are actually looking for peace and quiet in the local recreation area.

"You can lose every second"TV star breaks his neck in horror accident - now he's talking

The problem is that Gfellstrasse, which is around 300 meters long but not very wide, is used by dog owners, families with baby carriages, cyclists, joggers and drivers.

Lots of unpleasant moments and even physical assaults

blue News editors Bruno Bötschi and Christian Thumshirn wanted to find out more and spent an afternoon on site. They spoke to dog owners, cyclists, joggers and car drivers.

The conclusion: almost all of them have experienced unpleasant and dangerous moments on the Allmend - and some have even been physically assaulted.

In conversation, however, visitors to the recreational area close to the city are open and tolerant - and most of them call for respectful interaction and more friendliness.

