Bruce Springsteen is one of the longest-serving rock stars in the world. Oscar-winning director Scott Cooper dares to dedicate a biopic to the "Boss" on the big screen - and does a great job.

Roman Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" is the first biographical feature film about the American rock star Bruce Springsteen.

Director Scott Cooper focuses on a specific episode: the making of the album "Nebraska", shortly before Springsteen's worldwide breakthrough.

Character actor Jeremy Allen White shines as "The Boss", while Jeremy Strong and Stephen Graham are also convincing in important supporting roles.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere " will be shown at blue Cinema from October 23, 2025. Show more

Packing Bruce Springsteen 's 50-year career into a two-hour movie? An impossibility.

That's why director and screenwriter Scott Cooper ("Crazy Heart") decided to make the ingenious move of focusing on just one short but highly important episode in the rock star's life: The time in which he records the unconventional album "Nebraska".

It was a turbulent time for Springsteen. His career has only just begun, the recordings of his worldwide hit "Born in the USA" are already in the can, but the musician is struggling with his demons.

A life crisis that leads to depression. And he deals with this in a one-man home studio session, with gloomy songs, equipped only with acoustic guitar and harmonica.

The film is staged with great attention to detail and few protagonists, creating an uncanny closeness to Springsteen in the two hours - a closeness that is rare in music biopics.

Find out for what other reasons and for whom "Deliver Me From Nowhere" is particularly worth seeing in the video review above.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" will be shown at blue Cinema from October 23, 2025 .

Video from the department