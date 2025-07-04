Lauren Sánchez in one of her 27 dresses during the wedding celebrations, which lasted several days. Exactly which dress has gone missing is unclear. Image: Keystone

During the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, a designer dress is said to have disappeared. Rumors of a burning dress also caused a stir around the mega wedding in Venice.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos in Venice, one of their 27 dresses is said to have disappeared - whether it was stolen is unclear, no charges have been filed.

The media also reported intruders and a burning dress, but this was denied by insider sources.

The couple are currently spending their honeymoon in Sicily, where they arrived on Bezos' superyacht and are staying at the famous San Domenico Palace. Show more

Lauren Sánchez is said to have worn 27 dresses during her multi-day wedding celebration with Jeff Bezos in Venice last week. But one of them is now said to have gone missing, as the Guardian reports.

It is therefore unclear when and where the dress disappeared. The couple were staying at the seven-star Aman Hotel, where the bride's wedding outfits were allegedly closely guarded.

The Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera " suspects that the dress may have been stolen. The newspaper reported intruders at the wedding reception on the island of San Giorgio. Another dress is also said to have been torn and caught fire.

Honeymoon in Sicily

Sources confirmed to the Guardian that a dress had disappeared. However, they denied that it had been stolen and said that no police report had been made as the dress was expected to turn up.

According to the Guardian, the sources have also denied reports of the burning dress and intruders.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have since traveled on to Taormina, Sicily. According to reports, they arrived in Sicily on Bezos' yacht and were taken by helicopter to the hilltop town. There they are said to be staying at the San Domenico Palace, a hotel made famous by the US television series "The White Lotus".

