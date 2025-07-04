It is therefore unclear when and where the dress disappeared. The couple were staying at the seven-star Aman Hotel, where the bride's wedding outfits were allegedly closely guarded.
The Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera " suspects that the dress may have been stolen. The newspaper reported intruders at the wedding reception on the island of San Giorgio. Another dress is also said to have been torn and caught fire.
Honeymoon in Sicily
Sources confirmed to the Guardian that a dress had disappeared. However, they denied that it had been stolen and said that no police report had been made as the dress was expected to turn up.
According to the Guardian, the sources have also denied reports of the burning dress and intruders.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have since traveled on to Taormina, Sicily. According to reports, they arrived in Sicily on Bezos' yacht and were taken by helicopter to the hilltop town. There they are said to be staying at the San Domenico Palace, a hotel made famous by the US television series "The White Lotus".