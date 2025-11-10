"Bauer, single, sucht": Tearful farewell for farmer Peter and his Brigitte Brigitte gives farmer Peter a farewell present ... Image: CH Media ... a photo from their week on the farm together. The emotions overwhelm the farmer. Image: CH Media There is an intense kiss goodbye. Image: CH Media "Bauer, single, sucht": Tearful farewell for farmer Peter and his Brigitte Brigitte gives farmer Peter a farewell present ... Image: CH Media ... a photo from their week on the farm together. The emotions overwhelm the farmer. Image: CH Media There is an intense kiss goodbye. Image: CH Media

"Bauer, single, sucht" lady-in-waiting Brigitte surprises her goat Peter with a heartfelt farewell gift. Tears flow at the handover - and there are kisses. A highly emotional moment.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tears on "Bauer, ledig, sucht": Geissen-Peter and his Brigitte have to part ways - at least for the time being.

After the end of the farm week, Brigitte returns to the Basel region - but she wants to come back.

The sparks between the two have obviously flown - now their love just has to pass the reality check. Show more

A sad moment for Geissen farmer Peter (62) from the canton of Lucerne: the farm week is over. Time for Brigitte (58) to pack her suitcase and travel back to the canton of Baselland.

Before Brigitte's departure, Peter said wistfully: "It hurts a bit that she has to go." At first, he wasn't sure whether the farm week could become something more - whether it would really work out.

Brigitte finds clear words: "My butterflies were already flying on the second day". For the smart 58-year-old, it is clear that it is only a temporary farewell - she has fallen in love with the Geissen farmer and country life.

Many tears to say goodbye

Peter's feelings have also grown. During the emotional farewell, Brigitte presents him with a photo souvenir of their week on the farm together - and the goat farmer's eyes get moist ... he can't hold back a few tears.

After a few hugs and a kiss, Brigitte leaves.

Will Brigitte and Peter move in together soon?

The future of their love looks bright. Brigitte wants to visit Peter again soon. And will they even be moving in together soon?

Brigitte doesn't rule it out, but: "But I want to take things slowly, I have a few commitments at home."

Will their TV love withstand the reality check? That's still in the crystal ball - but it looks pretty good.

