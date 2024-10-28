After model Annika Gassner split up with her husband, she met an amiable entrepreneur - or so she thought. Now the 35-year-old talks about her relationship, which turned out to be a hell of a ride.

A few months after her break-up, German model Annika Gassner met a new man.

In the beginning, her new favorite man showered her with compliments, champagne and trips.

"He kept telling me how great and beautiful I was and that I was the only one. It was a bit like 'The Tinder Swindler'," says Gassner.

Now the 35-year-old talks on RTL about her supposedly great love, which turned into a hell of a ride shortly afterwards. Show more

"I saw the man for the first time at a friend's birthday party. But we didn't speak to each other," Annika Gassner tells RTL. "But he wrote to me on Instagram a few days later."

The 35-year-old from Breisgau is a model, presenter and ambassador for "DKMS Life", a charitable organization for blood cancer patients.

As a result, Gassner and her new acquaintance regularly exchanged messages via WhatsApp. Because the model was abroad for a while at the time, they only met again after her return.

"It wasn't really a date. We met up with friends. It was a normal dinner," says Gassner.

The new boyfriend showered her with compliments

Annika Gassner had split up with her long-term partner months earlier. As a result, she got on better and better with her new acquaintance.

"There had been a crisis with my husband for a year and I also found him likeable and attractive. He was like a drop in the ocean."

In the beginning, the man showered her with compliments, champagne and trips. "It was extreme lovebombing. He kept telling me how great and beautiful I was and that I was the only one. It was a bit like something out of 'The Tinder Swindler'."

At the time, Annika Gassner didn't know that her premonition would soon be confirmed.

"He kept telling me that my job was nothing"

In the true crime documentary "The Tinder Swindler" on Netflix, a man pretends to be a successful diamond mogul and swindles his online acquaintances out of millions. As a result, some of his victims swear revenge.

The new boyfriend invites Annika Gassner on a luxury trip to Dubai. "A friend of mine said at the time: 'Something's not right! But I didn't want to believe it." As a result, the couple rented an expensive apartment, while the boyfriend was already dreaming of another property on Mallorca.

Well then, even in Gassner's supposed love story, the tide turned after a few months.

Her new boyfriend was very narcissistic, Annika Gassner told RTL. "He kept telling me that my job was nothing."

As a result, the model was increasingly overcome by the feeling that something was wrong with her new boyfriend. Gassner was proved right.

Shortly afterwards, she discovered that her boyfriend had ordered escort girls several times via a second WhatsApp number. "He cheated on me with them. I even saw it on video."

"I knew that I had to be strong as a mother"

When the model confronted her boyfriend, he denied that he had cheated on her. "His excuse was: 'I wanted to know how much I love you and whether I could cheat on you. He probably wanted to test himself."

A little later, Annika Gassner drew the line.

After the break-up, she first had to get herself together, but also be there for her five-year-old daughter. "I knew that I had to be strong as a mother."

Gassner wants to put the relationship with her impostor boyfriend behind her as quickly as possible, but her ex won't leave her alone. The man keeps trying to contact her even after the break-up. One day he even turns up on her doorstep with a friend.

Annika Gassner has now taken legal action against her ex - against the man who was not who she initially thought he was.

