Lea Oetiker

Simone Bargetze visited Anthony De Longis at his ranch in the USA. The American is an actor, stuntman and combat trainer - and has been working with the greats of the film world for decades.

Among others, De Longis prepared Michelle Pfeiffer for her role as Catwoman and trained Harrison Ford for the adventures of Indiana Jones. Actors and actresses from all over the world regularly travel to his ranch to benefit from his experience.

Bargetze also immersed herself in this world: she practised throwing knives, pulled back the string with a bow and arrow as she once did in "Avatar" and talked to De Longis about his career. The coach talked about how intensively he trained Pfeiffer, for example.

In addition to his work as a coach, De Longis himself has made numerous appearances as an actor and stuntman. In Hollywood, he is known for combining body control with acting skills - a combination that has impressed directors and stars alike for years.